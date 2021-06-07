Industry Collaboration and Expansion-OSS Way





In this article, IAB Australia technology leader Jonas Jaanimagi discusses the need for greater collaboration within the industry and explains how open source can help make that happen.

In the current environment of our industry, it is often difficult to spot the constant noise associated with the private ecosystem. It’s also hard to predict how this approach will worsen as larger publishers and other platform players continue to follow, resulting in an ecosystem of federated walled gardens. At first glance, it looks like everyone is just trying to integrate what they have in terms of solutions for their audience and buyers, and in the short term, it seems that the level of collaboration will increase at first. May not be.

But internally (and historically) this is not the case for digital advertising. For those who have been working in the face of coal for over 20 years in this environment, one of the many unique aspects of the industry is that we are all interrelated and mutually to continue to prosper and grow. I know it’s a strong dependence. When a crisis is imminent, it’s more important than a scenario that runs on digital media in a lasting and lasting cycle. In the future, partnerships and collaboration will be more important than ever, and the concept of a consortium for small and medium-sized publishers is essentially community-driven.

So I thought it was timely to give some examples of how industry collaboration is growing in key areas.

Open source method

Before considering the example, we need to give a philosophical direction. You don’t need to look at open source software and how it has exploded over the last 30 years or so as an example to guide active collaboration. Developers of software with open source licenses are willing to allow anyone to download, jointly improve, and distribute the software without paying the original creator. Linux, WordPress, and MySQL are all clear and very popular examples of how this works very effectively. You can also take advantage of this approach with enormous benefits. For example, IBM acquired Red Hat (a provider of enterprise open source solutions) two years ago for US $ 34 billion ($ 24.1 billion). Android is also open source in nature through the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but it also includes closed source elements such as Google branded apps.

Looking at the open source principles defined by the OpenSource.com community, they all work philosophically when all global IABs and IAB Tech Labs (all nonprofits) are performing optimally. It works very closely with how to do it. Transparency, collaboration, comprehensive meritocracy, and core values ​​of the community all play important roles and truly resonate. Similarities still exist as there is an organization called the Open Source Initiative (OSI) that acts as a voluntary non-profit standards body with a global perspective that educates and defends the benefits of open source software. ..

Matching current industry initiatives

Here are five encouraging examples where this type of approach is currently working very well in our industry. Some of them are human-focused.

For the past 18 months, IAB Tech Lab has taken a cross-industry joint initiative to resolve the time when third-party cookies will be completely deprecated in digital marketing. Privacy concerns are constantly raising the bar for industry requirements, enabling advertising technology to functionally deliver the results digital marketers need, keeping the Internet free and open. Project Rearc is efficiently managed by a dedicated product leader, conducts regular meetings and global updates, and seeks input, submission, and improvement through shared documentation. To date, the project has been actively participated by approximately 400 companies in 37 countries, including 20 industry associations around the world. Its core collaborative approach caters to the needs of the industry as a whole, incorporating innovation, interoperability, and positive input to industry specifications and standards from everyone. A four-set specification was recently released, providing feedback over a six-week public commentary period. Open and collaborative global testing will soon take place upon the updated release.

OM SDK – The Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK) incorporates many different vendor solutions within one SDK, eliminating the need for app developers to implement different SDKs for the entire display, native, and video. Allows insight into core measurements. Launched in 2018, this initiative is committed by many founding members working together to build resources and re-release the original source code donated by Integral Ad Science. Since joining forces with this project, these founding members have brought together different perspectives, gradually providing technology and intellectual property, and IAB Tech Lab has released a single SDK that simplifies all mobile measurements. I made it possible. This makes product integration much easier for app developers and gives marketers more flexibility and free access to preferred providers. Each release that results from the SDK brings improved features and features that benefit the industry as a whole, making it easier for both buyers and sellers to implement and leverage those enhancements. The components were focused on visibility and the environment was extended to include the web for video to enable cross-media measurements. In terms of core functionality, CTV and OTT support will be further improved later this year.

Prebid.org – Successful header bidding has led publishers to hire more and more bidders, eventually requiring a container (or wrapper) just to manage all the different header bidding partners. became. Publishers have had various options to monitor this process in the past, but prebid.js, released in 2015, was specially designed as a new type of open source container for publishers. All publishers can use the code, and any company in the ecosystem can add it to the code. Prebid’s transparency and openness helped rethink what the industry could do with containers, and the Prebid-centric community integrated historically niche, globally fragmented ad technology spaces. And a really impressive level of consistency and co-innovation. From this framework, Prebid continues to grow and is currently the fastest growing header bidding solution, both in recruitment and use.

An important approach for UID2 marketers (see above as Project Rearc output) is that in the future, explicitly opt-in device-based identities or secure user-aware identities, which are secure and transparent. It must be versatile and provide control focused on consumer privacy. The Trade Desk recently open sourced the original code for a user-enabled ID (called Unified ID 2.0) and provided it to the industry for joint testing and improvement as an open solution. This allows for full transparency of the UID 2.0 codebase. This means that anyone can see and see the process that your code is performing, and you can monitor and suggest code changes. UID2 is not the only secure user-enabled ID available, and IAB Tech Lab welcomes the contribution of other source code as a potential industry-owned addressability solution. Such proposals also undergo a rigorous parallel review process. We look forward to more news about this initiative and its approach from the perspective of governance and an open source framework in the coming weeks. Given the imminent abolition of third-party cookies in early 2022 and the current release of countless identifiers, this type of approach to open source peer-reviewed universal IDs that the industry implements for the industry is , Really forward-thinking. And supportive.

As an example of a non-technical initiative here in IAB Australia, the mentorship I feel is more focused on talent than software or specifications / standards is one-on-one mentorship. For two years, we aim to support, nurture and develop a diverse and sustainable digital advertising industry by allowing experienced members to spend a great deal of time teaching junior members. We have implemented a teaching program for. Not necessarily designed in open source, the project is free, the approach is fully supportive, merciful, relies on the sincere and voluntary efforts of all parties, and all Helps improve the industry for people.

Consideration for the future

Tactically, it may seem more common to be more closed, but there remains hope and meaningful precedent for the gradual realization of the strategic benefits of openness and collaboration. .. It is highly anticipated that ad technology innovation will be significantly driven over the next 18 months and that the industry will want to work more closely to advance the best practices in different areas. Today, there is a clear opportunity for digital marketers and businesses to serve ad-funded Internet-appropriate ads, allowing consumers to be willing to participate knowing that their tastes and privileges are respected. I will. To achieve this, we need to move forward together rather than individually.

