Tinder Update: Exes, How to Block Unwanted Contacts from Appearing on Swipe Cards





The latest update to Tinder releases a “block contacts” feature aimed at helping people and even family members using the app from “troublesome run-ins” with previous partners and exes. it was done. Blocking exes and unwanted contacts has long been a request from people, especially those who want to use the dating platform lowkey.

It would certainly be awkward to look at divorced parents on social media and rediscover their youth. And even more so on dating app platforms looking for new partners. This is far more embarrassing than colliding with a former partner who ended up with a terrible farewell and that former partner still wants to rekindle or repair the relationship.

Tinder update: Exes blocks unwanted contacts from appearing on the platform

Well, that’s no longer a problem. In particular, Tinder’s latest June 4th update introduces new features that are very useful for anyone who wants to express themselves on the platform. A feature called “Block Contacts” not only hides the profile of the selected contact, but also hides it from the swipe card.

Troublesome discussions, break-ins, and questions about why people are using Tinder again, especially when the explanation says too much about the user, and why it’s not expressive on the platform. Is no longer there. It also helps prevent ppp-searching for lovers and friends from your decision to use a dating app.

In addition, Tinder said he expects a farewell to “Great Uncuffing” or an internet love match as the post-pandemic period is slowly arriving this summer. This Gen Z phenomenon is something Tinder doesn’t want, but we also want people to use the platform in this era, as it’s specifically aimed at building relationships.

Tinder’s Block Contact Update: How to use?

A recent Tinder update focuses on the user interface and user experience of users who prefer dating apps, giving them the opportunity to control dating online as they would in the real world. COVID-19 has definitely changed the way people interact with each other, providing proof of vaccination and desired dating on the dating platform listed for its features.

Users are free to use the ability to block contacts via profile settings. This allows you to remove the selected contact from the list so that it does not appear on your swipe card.

[プロファイル]>[プロファイル設定]Go to[連絡先をブロック]Select these contacts from the phone contact list and make a note of the number and name Save your settings and use the app freely

What this does is prevent Tinder users from seeing known contacts, prevent those contacts from being seen by these users, and let the user see the app despite the “massive uncuffing” period. Is to be able to use. Also, users who download the application only after blocking will not be able to see the user on the platform.

