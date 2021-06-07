Research Finds Many Federal Websites Do Not Meet Accessibility Requirements –FCW





Digital government

June 6, 2021 according to findings that many federal websites do not meet accessibility requirements

According to a report released Thursday by the Information Technology Innovation Foundation, a think tank of science and technology policy, compliance with federal standards for web accessibility in the territory of the federal government varies significantly.

Of the 72 government domains surveyed, 30% of the domains that ITIF identified as the most popular did not meet accessibility standards.

This study focuses on the criteria outlined in Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act. This standard requires government agencies to comply with web accessibility requirements. The ITIF author analyzed the page using automated testing and qualitative evaluation.

In addition to the home page, the survey also looked at the second and third top pages of these 72 federal domains. Overall, we found that only about half of the websites surveyed meet the latest standards of web accessibility for users with disabilities on all three pages.

Meanwhile, the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scored full marks on all three top pages. The Biden administration is committed to complying with the latest accessibility standard, Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1, rather than version 2.0, which is required by Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.

The report also included recommendations. One is the publication of a biennial report by the Department of Justice on compliance with Section 508. The DOJs do not need to release them and have not released them since 2012.

The authors also recommend establishing an accessibility testing lab on the federal website, a “sprint” to fix identified issues, and a “hackathon” to develop solutions using artificial intelligence. The US Common Services Agency can also extend its digital analytics program, a web analytics tool available to federal agencies, to include accessibility tests.

This is not the first time ITIF has tackled this subject. In a 2017 survey focusing on more federal websites, 42% of federal homepages failed to review accessibility, compared to 30% in reviews of this website’s homepage. I understand.

“The success of this depends on your point of view … Ideally, every institution would have addressed these issues by now,” said ITIF’s vice president and co-author of the report. Said Daniel Castro. “Some progress has been made, but not enough.”

In the latest report, he said, the agency may not be aware of the big picture of the problem because one-third of the websites didn’t have an easy-to-find page to report accessibility issues. ..

In any case, if the institution does not meet accessibility standards, people with disabilities will bear the cost, the study authors say.

“If we don’t allow people with disabilities access to federal websites, millions of Americans will be disabled, especially because the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many government services online. “statement.

About the author

Natalie Alms is an FCW staff writer responsible for the federal workforce. She recently graduated from Wake Forest University and has contributed to the Salisbury (North Carolina) Post. Connect with Natalie on @AlmsNatalie’s Twitter account.

