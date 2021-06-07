Infection surges in the UK-restart at risk





Health Minister Matt Hancock was asked about the BBC about postponing the Freedom Day on June 21st.

“We are completely open to doing so,” Hancock replied.

In early February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set June 21 as the date on which all corona measures would be lifted, the final and four steps of resumption.

Increase: UK Health Minister Matt Hancock announced Thursday that domestic infections are currently on the rise. He also said that 3 out of 4 cases were mutations in India.Video: Ap See more

Hancock states that it was the first date associated with a full resumption, but it was always appropriate to postpone it if the situation justified it.

British officials have announced on June 14 whether the plan will be implemented or the date will be postponed.

A new wave of horror

What is worrisome now is the Indian boom that is beginning to spread among the British people. It is believed to be 40% more contagious than the British variant.

Last week, more than 5,000 cases of Indian type were recorded in the country.

Already in April, it was a warning of threats from Indian variants. Prime Minister Johnson then canceled his planned trip to India after Britain created the country’s Red List.

However, the country’s retired vaccine chief, Cliff Dix, appeared in early May and said the UK could extinct the corona in August.

Prince of Darkness of Terror: – The Road to War

Last week, Professor Martin Mackie announced the third wave of infection in Watchman. This is despite the fact that about 60% of the UK population received the first dose.

– We already know that current infection control measures do not stop the rapid increase in infections in many parts of the country. According to McKee, who works in the European public health sector, we are currently in the early stages of the third wave of infection.

Wet opening

In early April, the UK was highly infected and opened its community months after a strict blockade.

The open restaurant is a landmark.

Open: Britain opens the door to society again, and on Monday, April 12, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go to the bar and have a beer.Video: AP See more

to me BBC The city of Soho in London was crowded with people. The road is closed to accommodate guests eating and drinking.

To be honest, it feels very good. A guest at the bar told the channel that he seemed to have just left the prison.

EM glider

It was also open to the public at the event. In the FA Cup final in May, when Leicester defeated Chelsea, Wembley’s gate attracted 21,000 fans, welcoming about 90,000.

Television photographs inside and outside the stadium at that time showed a crowd of fans.

In June and July, several European football championship matches will be held in the same arena, with spectators on the stand.

