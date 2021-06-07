



YouTube launched an important update for the creators community last month, allowing you to change your channel name and profile without affecting your Google account. The previous channel name change has been reflected in other Google services such as Gmail. So read on to find out how to rename your YouTube channel without renaming your Google account.

Basically, creators now have one Google account and can use different profiles on Gmail, YouTube, and other services. It also resolves the issue of creating a different Gmail ID to own the new channel name.

However, YouTube updates carry a warning that creators may lose the validation badge (if verified) that follows the channel name. However, this does not mean that creators cannot reapply for and reacquire the certification badge.

How to change YouTube channel name without changing Google account name

Check out the step-by-step guide for the entire relevant process.

On smartphones and mobile phones

Step 1: Open the YouTube application on your smartphone. Now tap your profile picture.

Step 2: Go to your channel. Then go to the edit channel.

Step 3: Now you can edit or add the name. Make changes.[OK]Tap to save.

Step 4: Tap the photo to change your profile picture. Then click on a new photo or upload an existing image from your device. After uploading, press save.

On a PC

Step 1: Open YouTube Studio. Log in with your account.

Step 2: On the left menu[カスタマイズ]Click. Select the basic information.

Step 3:[編集]Click to rename or add a new channel name. To save your changes[公開]Click.

Step 4: To update your profile picture, go to the top left menu[カスタマイズ]Choose.

Step 5:[ブランディング]>[アップロード]Select to add a new image. Adjust the photo to your liking. Press Publish to save your changes.

