Horizon Forbidden West director reveals differences between PS4 and PS5, development updates, etc.





Keypoint PlayStation recently revealed that “Horizon Forbidden West” will also be available on PS4. The game was previously rumored to be available only on PS5. “Horizon Forbidden” West is currently in the “final stage of development”

Guerrilla Games’ long-awaited title “Holizon Forbidden West” will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PS5, but there are significant differences in the new-generation console version of the game.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, game director Matisse de Jongge revealed how “Horizon Forbidden West” differs between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions.

Talking about the PlayStation 4, he said a lot of development was done on the PlayStation 4 along with the playtests. We guarantee that the owner of that console has the great experience mentioned by the director.

“PlayStation 5 goes a step further and allows you to add more graphics,” says de Jonge. In graphics, underwater scene rendering technology is special for PlayStation 5. The wave technique is better for that system. “

The PS5 version of “Horizon Forbidden West” offers a cinematic-grade lighting system that PlayStation 4 can only use in cutscenes. De Jonge shared, “The lighting on the PlayStation 5’s Aloy is much brighter.”

“PlayStation 4 uses a special cinematic lighting rig that is only used in cutscenes, because the game isn’t running and it has more processing power in those scenes,” he said. Told.

Horizon Forbidden West Robot War Elephant Shown During Sony’s State of Play Photo: Guerrilla Games / PS Blog

The director also explained that the PS5 has more processing power, so “the luminaire is always available, so it always looks great with a luminaire that you can carry anywhere.”

Regarding PlayStation 4, de Jonge states that the development of “Horizon Forbidden West” uses the PS4 console, indicating that the game was designed with Sony’s previous generation console in mind. ..

“Many developments were done on the PlayStation 4, and many playtests were done on the PlayStation 4,” the director said. He assured the PS4 owner that “it would be a great experience and the game would be great on its console.” Guerilla Games previously revealed that the PS5 version of “Holizon Forbidden West” will take full advantage of 3D audio and DualSense controllers.

In a recent interview with the Hardware Zone, the director of “Horizon Forbidden West” also revealed that the game is currently in the final stages of development. “We have successfully completed a fairly advanced beta milestone and are currently in the final stages of development,” shared de Jonge.

“That’s why we’re polishing the game, fixing bugs, and summarizing certain aspects of the game, such as some machines being behind schedule. This is a huge amount of time to build. That’s why we’re working on the final version. Cinematic, “added the director.

“That is, we really end up. There’s still a lot to do in games of this size and scale, but we’re in the final stages,” concludes de Jonge.

