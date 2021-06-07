Entry available: InnovationAus Awards 2021





Entries are currently open for all 11 categories of the InnovationAus 2021 Excellence Awards. This is a 6-month premium program aimed at identifying and commending Australia’s best and most talented individuals and businesses.

The InnovationAus Award of Excellence aims to highlight the people and organizations that are driving the creation of new products and services and new industries throughout the Australian economy.

These are national heroes of the transition economy. People who create jobs, wealth, and high-value social impact are all working for the national interest.

These awards represent 11 categories corresponding to the Australian Government’s strategic focus areas and are judged by an independent panel based on five criteria of value to the country.

Australian innovators now have a great opportunity to take advantage of the rapidly evolving global technology environment.

Australia has a real competitive advantage in a variety of market areas. She said we have excellent skills and a long track record of excellent research on world-leading knowledge.

This InnovationAus Awards program focuses on the next steps that bring economic and social value to Australia’s commercial success. Intellectual Property Translation; Impact; Non-R & D Innovation. And applied technology.

The InnovationAus 2021 Awards for Excellence is a six-month program or article, podcast, and video testimony that spotlights these amazing innovators at the Black Tie Commercial Disco event at Sydney’s International Passenger Terminal on November 18. It culminates.

Foundation partners for these awards include Verizon Business Group, Sitecore, Squiz, Microsoft Australia, CSIRO, Mimecast, Agile Digital, and Wrays.

The judging criteria for the award are as follows.

Commercial success

The auditor will review your commercial success, export potential, and success stories in the international market. We would like to see evidence of your company’s track record of creating products or services and effectively selling them to the domestic and / or international markets. This is a commercial disco (very)!

Translation of intellectual property

Intellectual property (IP) is developed in a variety of environments and there are many strategies to successfully bring research results to the market. Judges recognize their excellence in translating intellectual property through programs that enable successful research collaboration between companies that continue to develop intellectual property in a variety of disciplines and in-house.

Impact

How is your company influencing that sector? Are your products and services leveraging Australia’s wisdom to create new jobs and wealth in the country, or live the lives of its citizens? Would you like to improve? Will your innovation be stimulated through creativity and ambition? Judges will be able to see how participants are committed to success, including responding to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and CSIRO Challenge Missions. Make sure that you are adjusting.

Innovations other than R & D

We are also looking for business innovations that can help transform your intellectual property into successful commercial or social impacts. Factors include the organization’s business strategy, successful pivots, or adaptability to key challenges, risks, or unexpected outcomes. It focuses on your leadership and human resource strategy, and all other non-R & D elements that are essential to successful growth.

Applied technology

Judges also want to hear from organizations that have adapted or pivoted their research and innovation projects to build products and services for completely different sectors. What horizontal applications of these particular technologies were used to solve the challenge? How are these companies themselves consumers of emerging technologies trying to create new products? Is it?

The 11 award categories are:

Advanced Manufacturing Cyber ​​Security Food and AgriTech MedTech and Biotechnology Mining Equipment, Technology and Service (METS) Energy and Renewables Space and Remote Automation Defense Industry Research Translation Peoples Choice Award Australian Hero Award

For more information on these awards and their accompanying editorial program, please visit the Innovation Aus Awards for Excellence website.

Do you know more Contact James Riley by email or signal.

