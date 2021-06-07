AMD’s water-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT supports high clocks





AMD’s water-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT appears to be in the retail market. VideoCardz found a list of sapphires at Brazilian retailer Kabum.

In the world of graphics cards, there is speculation that the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC is likely to be an incarnation of the rumored Radeon RX 6900 XTX. The latter was expected to utilize Navi 21 XTXH silicon, which is said to provide the highest clock rate from AMD’s RDNA 2 army. Although it has already been confirmed that the graphics card is actually in use, AMD has not officially confirmed the existence of the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC.

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT LC with Navi 21 XTXH dies comes with 80 compute units (CUs) for a total of 5,120 stream processors (SPs). In addition to these 5,120 SPs, there are also 80 ray accelerators for ray tracing workloads. The Radeon RX 6900 XT LC comes with a 2,250 MHz game clock and a boost clock up to 2,435 MHz. Vanilla’s Radeon RX 6900 XT features a 2,015 MHz game clock and a 2,250 MHz boost clock. Therefore, the sapphire rendition offers up to 11.7% and 8.2% higher game clocks and boost clocks, respectively.

In addition to the clock speed improvements, the Kabum spec table also shows the memory speed improvements for the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC. Obviously, the water-cooled version features an 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory chip, as opposed to the 16 Gbps memory chip on the Radeon RX 6900 XT. It may be a human error, but given that Samsung manufactures 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory chips, it’s certainly feasible. To be precise, the additional frequency of the memory chip allows the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC to have a theoretical maximum memory bandwidth of up to 576 GBps, an increase of 12.5% ​​over the regular version.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC Specifications Radeon RX 6900 XT LC * Radeon RX 6900 XT Architecture (GPU) RDNA 2 (Navi 21) RDNA 2 (Navi 21) CUDA Core / SP5,1205,120 RT Core 8080Ray Accelerator 3Text80,250 MHz 2,015 MHz boost clock rate 2,435 MHz 2,250 MHz memory capacity 16GB GDDR616GB GDDR6 memory speed 18Gbps 16Gbps memory bus 256bit 256bit memory bandwidth 576Gbps 512GB psROPs128128L2 cache 4MB 4MBL3

* Specifications are unconfirmed.

The Sapphire branded Radeon RX 6900 XT LC (21308-02-10G) shares the same design as the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC, which recently appeared on Chinese gaming PCs. Although listed as a Sapphire SKU, the graphics card itself does not have the Sapphire logo or any sign of third party marketing of any kind.

Not surprisingly, the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC is likely to be compliant with the AMD reference design, which chipmaker partners can freely name next to their Big Navi graphics cards. Show off the dual slot design with aluminum plates on both sides of the graphics card. For comparison, the Radeon RX 6900 XT Reference Edition conforms to a 2.5 slot design. Obviously, there is no cooling fan, so the only way to keep the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC cool is with the included 120mm AIO liquid cooler.

Image 1/2

Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT LC (Image Credit: Kabum) Image 2/2

Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT LC (Image credit: Kabum)

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT LC still uses a pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors, despite significant factory overclocking. However, it’s unclear if the water-cooled variant will comply with the 300W TDP (Thermal Design Power) limit, similar to the regular Radeon RX 6900 XT. Given the high clock speed of the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC, you can expect a more generous TDP.

On the other hand, the display output of the Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT LC does not change. Similar to AMD’s reference design, the liquid-cooled variant continues to support four monitors. It offers a standard HDMI 2.1 port, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and one USB Type-C port.

Kabum has pre-ordered the Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT LC for $ 4,662.40 or $ 3,368.41 with a single cash payment. You don’t have to pay attention to the price, as the price probably includes VAT (Value Added Tax) and huge retailer markup. Kabum claims that orders for the Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT LC will begin shipping on June 30, so we’ll see a good announcement from AMD shortly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos