Technology for the reconstruction of Asia





Request

According to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, the global semiconductor market was worth $ 440 billion in 2020 after recording 6.8% year-on-year growth. This is projected to accelerate to 12.5% ​​in 2021.

The global shift to telecommuting has boosted the demand for personal computers during the pandemic. This was in line with the growing number of companies investing in server, computing, and data storage infrastructure. In late 2020, the industry also began to face shortages due to bottlenecks in the global supply chain.

In 2020, Taiwan’s export order demand increased by 25.3% year-on-year for electronic products and 13.6% for information and communications products. Similarly, South Korea’s semiconductor exports have increased at double-digit growth rates since mid-2020.

As a result, a pandemic boost in demand has a one-time impact. As vaccinations increase and the economy gradually resumes, the proportion of the population in need of telework will decrease.

Supply

On the supply side, the shortage of semiconductor chips, which first affected the automobile industry since the latter half of 2020, has spread to other industries. Manufacturers of the consumer electronics and consumer electronics segment are also facing supply shortages that cause production delays.

Delivery times have risen to record levels, according to the delivery index of global electronics suppliers. Reportedly, latency for key components is three to six times longer than before.

As a result, advanced high-tech countries such as Taiwan and South Korea are facing record high production and export demand. Industry leaders believe that the current shortage of semiconductor chips will continue until 2022.

shift

According to the industry group GSMA, the use of 5G communication technology will account for more than 20% of global connections by 2025 and is expected to be particularly impacted in developed Asia, North America and Europe.

Supporting this shift will require nearly $ 1.1 trillion in investment between 2020 and 2025, approximately 80% of which will go to 5G networks. Capital investment plans of major semiconductor companies are already at the highest level in 10 years.

Impact

ANZ Research expects a sustained, gradual boost from innovation and technological breakthroughs. Supply expansion expansion capacity will support the technological outlook until capacity expansion can meet demand.

Pandemic demand, on the other hand, is a one-time disruptive factor, and its gradual contribution to the turnaround of the current technology cycle is at best modest. In summary, ANZ Research believes that these three factors will sustain the momentum of the technology cycle from 2021 to most of 2022. After that, it becomes more and more dependent on innovation-driven demand.

Strong exports were one of the major drivers of Asia’s recovery during the pandemic. Electronic equipment exports have become a game changer for Asia’s high-tech economy.

