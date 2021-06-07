SAP’s RISE extension with industry-specific applications





As a German tech giant looking for continuous innovation in the post-pandemic global economy, five new industry-specific modules for vertical industries have been added to the SAP RISE service to support more business functions. it was done.

SAP CEO Christian Klein kicked off SAPPHIRE NOW 2021 on June 2nd and spoke to attendees at conferences held online for the second consecutive year. He said in a global keynote:

SAP is aiming for continuous innovation here. Together with our strong ecosystem, we provide exactly the solutions your industry needs. As all business models change, SAP extends its core to provide intelligent solutions designed for your industry. On June 15th, we will make great strides in the SAP Industry Cloud.

An extension of SAP’s RISE product called RISE with SAP for Industries was highlighted in virtual events for partners and customers. The latest announcement extends the value of business transformation milestones as a service with additional packages for five industries, including automotive, consumer products, industrial machinery and components, retail and utilities.

First outlined in January, RISE with SAP is a collection of subscription-based software and services aimed at helping businesses with cloud migration and digital transformation projects. In addition, all RISE services are built on the SAP Business Technology Platform and are designed to provide a shared data model and simplify procurement and logistics by centralizing supplier information on a single platform. Provides access to the Business Network. The package includes the SAP S / 4HANA Cloud application suite, along with business process intelligence software and other industry solutions.

Expanding SAP’s RISE products to the vertical industry

In addition, RISE with SAP for Industries offers a wide range of flexible products to meet the industry-specific needs of companies and organizations. The solution also includes services for planning and executing transformation programs, business process intelligence for analyzing and optimizing business processes, and cloud applications that support best practices.

Packages are currently available in five industries:

Automobile. This package enables automotive companies to increase process agility, mitigate business and technology risks, ensure customer satisfaction, generate predictable new revenue streams, and adopt sustainable best practices. I can do it.

Consumer products. RISE with SAP for Consumer Products helps consumer product companies reduce costs, manage risk, improve decision making, and reduce time to value, and customer needs throughout the customer journey. The purpose is to make it possible to meet.

Industrial machinery and components. This solution enables industrial manufacturers to differentiate their business capabilities through best practices and industry cloud solutions and drive business transformation towards sustainability.

retail. Retailers will leverage RISE and SAP for Retail to develop with shoppers and consumers in mind, adopt next-generation retail processes as services, and run more agile, efficient and sustainable businesses. can do.

utility. This strategic cloud solution enables utilities to seize new possibilities and build new business models in the dynamic market for innovative commodities and non-commodity products by supporting lead-to-cash procedures. I can.

Additional announcement of RISE with SAP

Meanwhile, SAP has also launched RISE with SAP for Human Experience Management (HXM), a new HR module aimed at strengthening and planning operations, engaging and increasing productivity. It’s a rebranding of SuccessFactors, the existing cloud human capital management (HCM) platform for enterprise software giants, adding new features to the company’s Qualtrics research tools.

Julia White, SAP’s Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer, said:

With the integration of SuccessFactors and Qualtrics, employee understanding is always available. Employee experience data is a data-driven approach that identifies areas that are working and that can be improved.

In addition, the tech company debuted RISE with SAP for Modular Cloud ERP. It consists of pre-integration and pre-configuration modules on one platform with a single data model that extends RISE with SAP to cloud line-of-business modules.

