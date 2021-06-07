Google and Harvard University combine 225 million images to create the most detailed 3D brain map





Google and a group of scientists from Harvard University’s Lichtman Lab have collaborated to create a viewable 3D map of a portion of the cerebral cortex of the H01 dataset. Search engine giants and renowned schools have created this amazing innovation with over 225 million photos.

There is not yet a visual map of all neurons, synapses, and other available cells. Therefore, it is a difficult attempt to study the neural circuits of the brain.

The team’s efforts represent a step forward from the work done by Google and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute last year. According to interesting engineering, the team initially released the world’s largest high-resolution photo of Drosophila brain connections. The human brain was a challenging but logical next step.

The H01 dataset is an important step in studying the complex human brain.

What is the H01 dataset?

The H01 dataset is based on one small section of the human brain, and the imaging data covers about 1 cubic millimeter of brain tissue.

Still, as the team’s goal has always been, this is an important step in studying the complex human brain and creating new resources to improve and extend the underlying connectomics technology.

And it was a painstaking effort. The dataset contains:

Tens of thousands of reconstructed neurons. Fragments of millions of neurons. 130 million annotated synapses. 104 calibration cells. Various intracellular annotations and structures.

All of these are freely visible in the Neuroglancer browser interface.

Harvard University Helps Google Create H01 Dataset

According to a recent post by The Syfy Wire, Harvard University and Google claim to have created a color-coded map of about 4,000 incoming axons in a single neuron.

Scientists explained on the Google AI blog that they used a 1-cubit millimetric sample from the temporal lobe of the human cerebral cortex to create a map. First, after staining and coating, the sections were sliced ​​into 30 nm thick slices approximately 5,300.

These slices were then taken using a scanning electron microscope with a resolution of 4 nanometers. This procedure generated 225 million 2D photos and carefully stitched them together to form a single 3D volume.

One of the most comprehensive maps of the human brain in the world, the H01 dataset was created after machine learning algorithms scanned 3D samples to determine different cells and structures.

Using 1.4 petabytes (approximately 1 million gigabytes) of storage across the dataset is one of the most notable aspects of this effort. And that’s just one part of the human brain.

A preprint of this study, entitled “Connectomics Study of Petascale Fragments of the Human Cerebral Cortex,” is now available on bioRXiv.

