“Assassin’s Creed Val-Hala” leak reveals details, release date, etc. of Siege of Paris DLC





Key Point “Druid’s Wrath” DLC Now Available The first DLC for “Assassin’s Creed Val-Hala” was released last month Ubisoft has yet to reveal when the “Siege of Paris” DLC will be released Hmm

Game developer Ubisoft released the first of two downloadable contents, The Worth of the Druid, which will be launched last month at Assassin’s Creed Val-Hala. The only information available for the next expansion pack for the game is that the title is “Siege in Paris”. Interestingly, it seems that more details about upcoming content have recently been found in the game’s files.

In a YouTube video, trusted industry insider Jonathan gave an overview of the “Siege of Paris.” This was clearly not revealed in the game files.

The synopsis says, “In the south, the Kingdom of Francia was unified under a king for the first time in a hundred years.” “Charlemagne’s great-grandson, Charles the Fat, is slowly waging war with the Norsemen in Francia. England may come next. Ravenst Thorpe is a new alliance with Francia to avoid the threat of war. The visitor arrives at the Ravenst Thorpe dock and begins his adventure. “

In “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”, the player plays a powerful viking role.Photo: Ubisoft

Ubisoft has not yet announced when it plans to release the next DLC for Assassin’s Creed Val-Hala. However, according to insiders, the “Siege of Paris” may be released on November 9th. This may be a placeholder, not an official date. It is also possible that the date indicates the delivery end date for the “Season Pass” content.

Insiders also shared that the DLC “Siege of Paris” will take place in 885, a few years after the “Assassin’s Creed Val-Hala” event. However, fans who are hoping that the next expansion will include Hidden Ones may be disappointed. Obviously, the character’s conversations from the files found suggest that there are no hidden people.

Jonathan has an impressive record of providing accurate information prior to the official announcement, but these details regarding the “Siege of Paris” are unofficial. Therefore, players of “Assassin’s Creed Val-Hala” should hold back expectations and be skeptical of this latest information.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

