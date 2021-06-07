Third eye helps phone addicts avoid gait accidents





Is this the future? Will we soon walk down the street with high-tech “eyes” like bulbs on our foreheads?

Probably not, Korean industrial designer Pen Min-wook went ahead and designed such a device primarily to focus on the problem of distracted gait.

As the word implies, distracted walking means that you cannot concentrate on the path ahead when you are walking down the street. Of course, the main distraction these days is smartphones. Most people can’t help but stare at their cell phones when they need to pay attention to all obstacles, from trash cans and benches to people and cars.

Min-wook created the so-called third eye as part of his Phono Sapiens project. This device is attached to your head and uses sensors to detect obstacles as you roam along the sidewalk. When it detects something about 2 meters away, it will alert you on your smartphone to prevent disastrous consequences.

In modern times, we rarely see people walking down the street without a smartphone. That’s why I designed the third eye. This device helps you walk comfortably while looking at your smartphone.

When Minuk tested the Third Eye on the streets of Seoul, some passers-by said he looked like an alien, but others actually needed this device for their own safety. I admitted that it might be.

A 28-year-old industrial designer said the goal was not to commercialize the third eye, but to use the device to focus on the problem of distracted gait.

Instead of finding a solution, Min-wook says he’s trying to point out and criticize what we’re doing on smartphones, which stimulates the future of our society and reflects our own absurdity. I hope you do.

Over the years, there have been many stories of people stumbling on canals, walking from piers, and falling into manholes while using their cell phones.

Honolulu, Hawaii, considers this issue very important and has passed a law banning the use of smartphones when using pedestrian crossings. Elsewhere, they tackle this problem in their own way, such as by installing flashing lights on the sidewalk to warn pedestrians trying to step on the road, or by introducing so-called “text message lanes.” I’m out.

Clearly working hard on this issue, Google launched a rollout of the Heads Up feature for Android earlier this year to encourage distracted pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings.

