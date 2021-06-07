Disassembly of M1 iPad Pro iFixit reveals internal XDR Display Mini LED





After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally launched the new iPad Pro with two fairly significant changes. The move to the Apple M1 chip further blurs the line between the iPad Pro and MacBook, but it’s actually a switch to the Mini LED screen, and some people are talking about it. However, not everything is going in the right direction, as some people may seem uncertain about the end result of more expensive technology. However, on the purely technical side, iFixit’s initial teardown evaluation of the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro proved to be at least more interesting.

When it comes to backlighting, the Mini LED display under the trade name “XDR Display” is very important. It still uses an LCD on top, so it still lacks some advantages over OLED technology. That said, the Mini LED screen is a major upgrade compared to the backlight Apple used to use on the iPad.

iFixit offers a review course on technology, and simply put, the panel now employs thousands of such mini LEDs behind the screen to provide lighting, but with intense brightness. Not only can you control each mini LED individually to synchronize with what is displayed on the top screen.

The technology may be cool, but the disassembly process hasn’t changed at all. Technicians and service providers still need to use heat, guidance, and patience to pull the screen, which is also a risky process. Unfortunately, that process is the first step needed to repair or replace something inside.

iFixit also states that there are few modified components inside the M1 iPad Pro, except at least the expected 5G antenna, M1 chip, and new wide-angle front camera. DIY repair experts are still complete. We need to publish a teardown guide and rating, but at least from this initial feedback, it’s not very impressive.

