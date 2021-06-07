Tesla Model S Plaid + canceled, Mask claims better performance and 520 mile range





Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in one tweet this afternoon, Model S Plaid +’s dream of unmatched performance and incredible range to enjoy the best of both worlds on EVs. Crushed. This week, Tesla will be hosting a car delivery event. At this event, the first Model S Plaid vehicle will be delivered to the booking owner. However, those who chose the more expensive Model S Plaid + were disappointed instead.

“Plaid + has been cancelled. You don’t have to do that because Plaid is so good,” Musk said in a tweet. Indeed, Mr. Musk is correct. The plaid is really good. With 60 mph in 1.99 seconds from a standstill and 390 miles of mileage at a price of $ 119,900, Plaid + would have been even better. Plaid + has a 0-60 time of less than 1.99 seconds and can drive 520 miles for $ 149,990.

Sure, it’s understandable that trying to improve 1.99 seconds 0-60 times is really pointless, but the extended driving range isn’t sc sc sc laughing, and the mask’s next comment Is even more mysterious.Mask provided a statement to Electrek and added [rather odd] Reasons to cancel Plaid +.

“What we’re seeing is that if you have a range of 400 miles or more, that range isn’t that important,” Musk said. “Beyond 400 miles, there is essentially no driving without the driver having to stop for toilets, food, coffee, etc.”

These comments may be understandable if the Tesla EV actually meets the EPA range numbers in the real world. All vehicles can be affected by the weather (rain, extreme heat / cold, etc.), but EVs can have a significant impact on efficiency in extreme weather. Optimal driving range of 400 miles when driving like a snail on the highway can eventually be 220 miles or less if the outside temperature is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Or the simple matter of traveling with your family at highway speeds can significantly reduce your range. Electrek’s poster and Model X owner, onlineo, explained the situation directly in a comment that Earon’s claim that he didn’t need a range of more than 500 miles was simply wrong.

My model X 75D when going on a family trip is two adults, two small children with a suitcase and a scooter or a small bike, and struggling to get a range of 140 mph at 140 km / h. I will. Sure, driving at 65 mph gives you 170 mph, but there’s no reason to buy a car this fast just to drive slower than the speed limit. The cruising range is 238 miles. So for me, in the real world, EPA is 40% off. Well, you give me a range of 500 miles, but the actual range is 300 miles in all situations. I am very happy.

The Tesla supercharger is arguably a well-thought-out and welcome option for long-haul travel, but the longer the cruising range, the less dependent it is on the supercharger.

Tesla (and masks) tend to be over-expected when it comes to new products, and perhaps the company simply stops more than it can bite with the Model S Plaid +. Perhaps the company powers the vehicle. There may have been a problem with the new “4680” battery that supplies it. Finally, the company probably didn’t want the $ 150,000 Plaid + to offer the same performance and range (which offers much better versatility) as the next generation Roadster.

In any case, the mask description is less relevant to the disappointed Plaid + booking holders and may look elsewhere (probably Lucid Air in the 517 mile range).

