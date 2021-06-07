Fortnite suggests Superman could appear in Season 7





Fortnite’s latest Season 7 teaser trailer has glasses that belong to (or don’t belong to) Superman, suggesting that he will arrive on June 8.

With Fortnite Season 7 approaching, speculation about who will appear in the popular battle royale is in full swing, and developer Epic Games may suggest that Superman may join the roster. there is. Man of Steel’s mild-mannered alter ego infamous glasses are one of the most effective disguise methods in the world of comic books, and are ostensibly displayed on Fortnite’s official Twitter latest teaser for a fresh discussion. It’s on fire.

There are still a couple of days before the kick-off in Chapter 2 and Season 7. This means that the new season’s teaser trailer will be available soon. This also means that it will be a source of much debate for Fortnite fans to analyze and excite. In this game, pop culture legends such as Lara Croft and Mandalorian have been on the battlefield in recent seasons. Introduced and used to play with a lot of comic book characters. Marvel-themed content back in Fortnite Season 4. DC Comics, on the other hand, has never seen the same amount of love in Fortnitethus, but it looks like it’s changing on June 8th.

Epic’s latest teaser trailer, released on Fortnite’s official Twitter, features three harmless objects floating in what looks like an alien spaceship, in line with the formats previously adopted by other teasers. It is said. New weapons, and the leading glasses. Tweet caption “When I put this strange plastic device on my face, it seemed we couldn’t recognize it.” These were for Superman to disguise himself as a otherwise unobtrusive reporter, Clark Kent. It suggests that it may have the same specifications as you use.

Catalog entry # 407-740

When I put this strange plastic device on my face, it seemed unrecognizable to us.

More tests are needed.

Upload all data –2021.6.8 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

Aliens seem to be a repeating motif long before Season 7, UFOs blow off characters before the start of the season, and crop circles appear in Colossal Crops. Meanwhile, Superman’s reunited ally, Batman, is already busy with Batman / Fortnite. Zero-point crossover comic series that unravels the mystery of the game (beware of spoilers). And the DC Universe was built. This time it’s only a matter of time to know who will exceed it.

But keep in mind that Superman is one of the most powerful and resilient characters in the history of pop culture. It is the archetype of a classic superhero that combines powerful moral guidelines with power beyond the mere human scope. It would be interesting to see how Man of Steel would appear in the world of Fortnite if it flew from Metropolis.

Fortniteis is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android devices.

Source: Fortnite / Twitter

