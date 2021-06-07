NASA’s Mars lander used more sand to remove sand from solar panels





InSight extended its mission at the beginning of 2021. This was just before the team decided to give up digging the HP3 thermal probe, which stubbornly refused to dig. However, SEIS instruments exceed expectations as the first seismographs on other planets. The team has been working on summarizing InSights science operations this season. The robot was designed to be quiet during the long winters of Mars to save power on heaters and communication devices. But maybe there is a little room? As expected, the buildup of dust on the lander’s solar panels reduces the amount of power it can consume. This is a bigger concern now that the sun is hard to come by on Mars. The team has been tinkering with different ways to get rid of dust from solar panels. For example, I tried to pulse the deployment motor of a solar panel, but I couldn’t get rid of the dust.

From May 22nd, the team started trying something different. They instructed InSight to use a robotic arm scoop to collect more Martian soil and throw it into a panel. They waited until noon on Mars, which is the windiest time of the day. The wind blew soundly at 20 feet (6 meters) per second, causing most of the sand to get caught in the wind. The team wanted some of them to be salted. This means that the grain bounced or rolled on the solar panels. In theory, this wipes out the small particles on the panel.

Read now: Sure enough, the lander reported an increase in power levels after the sand dumping work was completed. InSight currently consumes an additional 30 watt-hours of energy per sol. The maximum capacity of the lander is 4.6kWh, but the gain is sufficient to extend scientific activity for a few more weeks. InSight will continue to shut down during the summer and return online in August, when Mars begins to approach the Sun. This isn’t the last time the mission goes offline, but this hydrochloride sand bath could be a regular process to further expand scientific activity.

