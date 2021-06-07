Kimetsu Academy characters revealed in PS5, Xbox Series X and other devilish blades, new trailers and screenshots





Aniplex released a new trailer of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppu Tan or Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles.

Published June 6, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

The trailer introduces a band with quite unusual characters, to be exact, a version of Kam To Mon Sumijiro, ezmon Nezez Mameko, and Yoshiyuki Tomioka, a spin-off of the Kimetsu no Yaiba Academy (Kimetsu Gakuen).

Kamado brothers and sisters are students, and Yoshiyuki Tomioka is a super-strict physical education teacher.

Unfortunately, the original trailer is limited to Japan, but you can see the re-uploaded version below, along with screenshots and art from the press release.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Game Kimetsu no Yaiba Tan is under development at CyberConnect2. If you want to see more, Kammon Sumijiro and N Nez Mameko, Has To Hira Inosuke and Gazuma Yoshiyasu, Tomioka Yoshiyuki, yu forbit Door introduction video, Makomo, Kocho Shinobu trailer, Rengoku Kyojuro, Hinokami Kagura Focused on inKamKam Monk Jiro in the form of.

The game will be released in Japan and Asia in 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

The Western release has not yet been announced, but Sega’s local division knows that the game will be released in English in Asia. The English title will be “Kimetsu no Yaiba” The Hinokami Chronicles. At this time, it is unclear if this localization will spread to the west.

