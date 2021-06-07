Review: MR-G Kachiiro MRG2000





MR-G is the name of G-Shock’s high-end product manufactured on the company’s premium production line in Yamagata, Japan.

Casio Computer was founded in 1946 by manufacturing engineer o K O Tadao and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Casio first made a name for itself in the manufacture of calculators and released the first wristwatch in 1974. At that time, the popularity of quartz watches increased with the introduction of the first quartz wristwatch in 1969. In the late 1970s, Casio was one of the first companies to mass produce digital quartz watches, wrist quartz. Pioneered democratization of technology Make it available to more consumers.

Less than 10 years after the first watch debuted, in 1981, Casio engineer Kikuo Ibe was famous for dropping (and breaking) the pocket watch his father gave him, saying “G-SHOCK.” The idea of ​​an unbreakable watch called was born. The G-SHOCK was conceived as a watch that must meet three criteria called “triple 10” resistance. That is, it has a battery life of 10 years, is water resistant to 10 atmospheres (100 meters), and can withstand a drop of 10 meters (32.8 feet).

By 1983, the first G-Shock, the DW-5000C, the iconic square watch we still see today, was on the market. Over the years, G-Shock’s success among diverse consumer groups, including skateboarders, surfers, musicians and celebrities, goes beyond traditional watch brands and within the G-Shock home brand. Created a cult supporter. given names.

Newness is the key to most consumer product businesses, and as G-Shock grows in popularity, so does the desire to continually deliver newness. Finally, after offering resin (plastic) -based watches, the G-Shock became more popular with lower-priced predecessor models made from more common watchmaking materials such as stainless steel, titanium and carbon fiber. Introduced an expensive metal-based watch.

This gradual improvement in quality eventually led to the introduction of the first MR-G, MRG-100, in 1996. Today, the MR-G represents the highest quality and highest price range in the G-SHOCK universe, and the rarest watch in Casio’s MR-G collection was formerly the JDM (Japanese Domestic Market). ), But is now available in the United States. In a very limited quantity.

The MR-G Cachiiro MRG2000R-1A is the latest product to receive Casio’s coveted MR-G badge, which is engraved on the dial and prominently engraved at 6 o’clock on the bezel. If you look closely, you can see that the material is different from other watches, but because it uses an alloy structure called recrystallized titanium, it is easy to mistake it for forged carbon, but titanium is much stronger. .. Lighter than carbon. Needless to say, this is the first time recrystallized titanium has been used in watchmaking, making it even more attractive.

On the sides of the bezel are four decorative bolts plated in 18K polished rose gold, with a matt black color scheme predominantly located at the bottom right of the hands, indexes, crown and case. It is in harmony with the ring around the pusher. The bolts are more than just decorations, they are actually screwed into the center of the titanium case to hold the bezel in place.

The case is deep-cured lightweight black titanium that has been heat treated to make the metal harder and more scratch resistant. “MR-G” (or bracelet) mills a laser-engraved titanium case and clasp and heats in a mixed gas of oxygen and nitrogen gas to form a hard layer of 20-30 μm on the outer surface of the material. .. Unlike film, the material itself is harder than pure titanium. Next, a DLC treatment is applied to the coating of a hard amorphous carbon film composed of carbon and hydrogen to finish the watch black and protect the case and bracelet link (for MRGB2000B-1A with titanium bracelet, yellow gold. Accent, does not feature recrystallized titanium bezel), bracelet.

This latest generation MR-G watch does not specifically have GPS. This is because the Bluetooth time sync is the main method to automatically adjust the time and the multi-band 6 atomic radio time sync system should act as an automatic backup. Even if no Bluetooth signal is received, it’s more than enough to make the watch operate with near perfect accuracy. You can set the clock manually, but with cellular reception this is unlikely to be a problem.

Protected behind a flat sapphire crystal set just below the flat surface (exterior) of the bezel is a dial with a repeating pattern of dark gray triangles (Japanese scale pattern). This is where the sun actually hits the dial to charge the watch’s battery, not carbon. On the outer edge of the dial, according to Casio, there is an oversized index with a gentle concave surface that resembles the curve of a samurai sword. The sophisticated battery-powered quartz module is accessible through a solid titanium caseback with an embossed MR-G emblem that is secured to the case with four screws.

The central hand stack has three analog hands that display hours, minutes, and seconds. The large skeleton-shaped sword-shaped hour and minute hands are made of steel and are plated with rose gold and luminescent. At the top of the center pinion is a baton-shaped second hand with a reflective glossy blue paint and a large counterweight. The same metallic blue is used for the MR-G logo at 12 o’clock, two of the three sub dials, and the hands of the sub dials.

Thanks to the lightweight titanium and rubber straps, the total weight of the watch is only 138.2 grams, in contrast to the metal bracelet. Most importantly, I never found my wrists heavy and unwieldy. The weight and ergonomics of the case affect comfort, as does the very soft fluororubber material chosen for the strap. With a premium matte black titanium folding clasp, you’ll need to cut the rubber to fit your wrist, but it’s easier to put on and take off than a pin buckle. Interestingly, the strap is engraved with the unique Bi Bi Samon turtle shell pattern, which is a symbol of ancient Japanese strength. The comfort of the strap is greatly improved by this design as it is connected to the case via four bolts that allow a significant amount of movement and joint movement, but one drawback is that these bolts It is unclear how to remove / loosen (may require special tools). In this case you can attach a steel bracelet, but the other option we are aware of is Only this. In this price range, we hope to implement a quick release system and increase strap options. This is true for most watches on the market in general. It’s clearly changing as more and more watchmakers add quick strap replacement systems. At the very least, you can be confident that this strap is unlikely to fall off at a critical time.

verdict

Despite its 44.6 mm diameter, it’s relatively easy to wear on many wrists, including mine with a circumference of 7 inches, because the lug-to-lug is only 47 mm. It fits nicely in size. However, with a height of 16.9 mm, it does not easily slip under the cuffs of a dress shirt. Also, the thinnest G-Shock announced last month is only 12.9 mm thick, and we know that some modules fit in thinner cases. However, this watch is for those who want a wrist presence, not for those who expect to wear it in a formal atmosphere like the boardroom. However, wearing it in casual clothing will ensure that you speak in the conference room.

It’s the top of the huge G-Shock catalog, showing all the details, especially the fit and finish.

The retail price of the MR-G Cachiiro MRG2000R-1A is $ 3,000. Please see G-SHOCK for details.

specification

MR-G Kachi-Iro

Reference: MRG2000R-1A

Year: 2021

Gross weight: 138.2 grams

Case diameter: 44.6 mm (48.78 including crown guard)

Case thickness: 16.9 mm

Rug to rug: 47 mm

Rug width: 26mm / 19.5mm

Crown diameter: 9.85 mm

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos