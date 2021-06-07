Juniper survey: iPhone gains 40% of smartphone market value in 2022 despite surge in Android devices





UK Basingstoke-(BUSINESS WIRE)-iPhone sales are expected to exceed $ 200 billion in 2022, according to a new report from Juniper Research. Despite less than 20% of the devices sold that year, it accounts for nearly 40% of the total smartphone hardware market.

According to a new study, Smartphone Market: Device Innovation, Regional Analysis & Market Share Forecasts 2021-2026, smartphone purchase cycles are getting longer, but Apple is getting more users through powerful hardware and software curation. I’ve consistently persuaded you to buy a priced model. Opportunities for other vendors to do so in the current market are limited. As a result, Apple’s average selling price will rise over the next few years, and Android devices will fall if they can’t take advantage of new technologies such as 5G or bring new design features such as clamshell phones to market.

For more information, download the free white paper “Smartphone Market Innovation: A Two-horse Race?”.

Differentiation requires more than functionality as new vendors take root

Juniper Research believes that Android vendors will have a hard time competing on a feature basis in the future. Research shows that vendors that focus on specific segments and invest in premium features such as advances in high-end audio and camera technology cannot be widely appealed to compete on a large scale in the smartphone market.

Feature diversification alone is not enough to achieve lasting success in the crowded smartphone market, said research co-author Nick Hunt. Apple and Samsung have succeeded in fostering brand loyalty, which small vendors struggled with, despite introducing many new features. These players need to combine powerful features with powerful brands for lasting success.

The study also mentions that Huawei’s performance declines due to the US trade ban will not make old brands stand out, but it will allow other Chinese brands to expand. Oppo , Vivo, Realme, iQOO and OnePlus smartphone makers, BBK expects to ship more than 200 million smartphones in 2022. It has become the third largest player of the year. Meanwhile, Huawei’s market share will drop from 11% in 2019 to just over 9% in 2022.

Download White Paper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/smartphone-market-innovation-two-horse-race

Smartphone Market Research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/devices-technology/smartphone-market-research-report

Juniper Research provides research and analytics services to the global high-tech communications sector. Provides consulting, analyst reports, and industry commentary.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos