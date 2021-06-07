MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound Advances Brain and Cancer Research





By 2034, nearly a quarter of Americans will reach retirement age, according to the United States Census Bureau. However, as we get older, our brains become more susceptible to diseases such as essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease, and tumors.

Clinicians and researchers are looking for new, non-invasive ways to interact with living brain tissue that can accurately target specific areas. Focused ultrasound is a promising new technology that has already been used to treat patients with various movement disorders and solid tumors when guided by integrated magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

VTC’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute is now an MRI-guided focused ultrasound facility with the support of a $ 1.8 million grant from the Edward N. & Della L. Thome Memorial Foundation, Bank of America, NA, and trustees. I’m investing.

The ability to treat major disorders in both human and animal patients, affecting the deep structures of the body, including the brain, without invasive surgical procedures has been a major medical feature for many years. The goal was. MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound provides this opportunity. “

Michael Friedlander, Virginia Tech Vice President of Health Sciences and Technology

Friedlander is also the Executive Director of the Furarin Institute for Biomedical Research.

Researchers across the Institute and Virginia Tech will soon be able to conduct research to advance this technology to improve clinical use.

The new facility at the Furarin Biomedical Research Institute on Roanoke’s Virginia Tech Carrion Health Sciences and Technology Campus can also be used by doctors and veterinarians in the future to treat patients.

Therapeutic focused ultrasound procedures use sound waves to heat particles in the target area, targeting deep tissue in the body without the use of incisions or radiation. Treatment is sought and many patients are on the waiting list to receive treatment for a variety of conditions, including essential tremor and tremor associated with Parkinson’s disease.

MRI-guided focused ultrasound can provide precisely targeted energy to alleviate some of the symptoms associated with age-related disorders.

Recently, a team of scientists at the Fralin Institute for Biomedical Sciences, led by biomedical engineer and associate professor Stephen LaConte, have worked closely with Insightec and Siemens Healthineers to integrate Siemens magnetic resonance imaging with Insightec’s focused ultrasound system. Did.

Friedlander said the investment will allow Virginia Tech and its collaborators to improve treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, improve treatments for certain solid tumors, and improve human and animal health. It was.

“With the generous support of the Tome Foundation, we bring together Virginia Tech’s expertise in neuroscience, cancer research, biomedical engineering, and veterinary medicine to catalyze innovations in this important area of ​​modern medicine,” Friedlander said. “There will be more opportunities for clinical application of the discoveries and innovations that emerge from this interdisciplinary research program.”

In 2016, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first focused ultrasound device to treat essential tremor in patients who did not respond to medication. During this procedure, the clinician uses the device to create a small thermal lesion in the area of ​​the brain that promotes tremors, often immediately and painlessly eliminating this symptom in the patient.

Researchers are continuing to study how to apply MRI-guided focused ultrasound to remove different types of solid tumors. In December 2020, the FDA approved focused ultrasound to relieve pain in patients, including children with bone tumors called osteochondromas.

Virginia Tech launches a research program on brain tumor research this fall Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus researchers also use MRI-guided focused ultrasound in clinical trials of brain tumors to temporarily cross the blood-brain barrier I am planning to open it. Cancer-targeted drugs cross this protective layer of the brain and deliver powerful therapeutic agents to the target.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos