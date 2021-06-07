iPhone 13: All major rumors about Apple’s next-generation iPhone





Compare the thickness of the rumored iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

With the end of Apple’s Spring Loaded event and heartwarming, the rumored factory is looking to Apple’s marquee event in the fall, when the iPhone 13 (which will eventually be called it) is expected. As always, many of the features aren’t clear yet. What about faster refresh rates? Will Apple finally abolish the Lightning port? And will the Internet-enthusiastic bubblegum pink iPhones line up on the shelves? Believe that leaks and rumors are constantly flowing even in this early stage. , You have an amazing picture of the iPhone 13. We went through all of them and focused on the bigger and more reliable ones.

At this time, we are assuming four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apart from the expected gradual upgrades to processors, batteries, etc., the next iPhone family can be expected to: (In this article, we call this the iPhone 13.)

iPhone 13 probably won’t fold

The iPhone 12 lineup has undergone a remarkable makeover, and while there are some exciting things to note, the iPhone 13s is unlikely to shine. But at least this year, the foldable iPhone isn’t one of them. Instead, you’ll hear a similar “slab-like” design with the flat sides of the iPhone 5 and the same four sizes. From the smallest 5.4-inch iPhone Mini to the largest 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

When it comes to design, I’m modest in wanting a smaller notch or a (better) notchless screen, but to get rid of the notch, Apple first puts the Face ID camera module at the bottom of the screen. I have to find a way to place. According to recent rumors, this is a design element that may be adopted by the iPhone 13.

Lightning port? Looks like you’re here (for now)

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo once pointed out in a report that Apple would discontinue the Lightning port and give way to phones that are completely portless. Apple’s introduction of MagSafe on the iPhone 12 seemed to add weight to that claim.

But at least for now, Kuo has reverted to the portless iPhone claim. According to a report obtained by Apple Insider, MagSafe is not yet a mature ecosystem, and Apple can’t just rely on charging the iPhone 13. It happens on the iPhone.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET 120Hz Display Potential

One of the features rumored to change in a remarkable way is the screen. Kuo predicts that the two iPhone 13 Pro models will use LTPO technology for their displays to achieve a refresh rate of 120Hz. This is what I’ve heard in previous rumors. This is a feature already present on Android phones such as Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S21 series and Xiaomi’s low-budget Redmi Note 10 Pro. Apple doesn’t disclose a refresh rate, but all iPhone 12 variations have the same 60Hz screen refresh rate as the iPhone 11 display.

Price should remain unchanged

As mentioned earlier, don’t hold your breath for the innovative technological changes to the iPhone 13. This may include a gradual upgrade. As a result, analysts expect the iPhone 13 to be priced in the same range as the iPhone 12, which starts at $ 799 (A $ 799). In addition, the iPhone 12 was the most profitable and profitable quarter in Apple’s history, and it seems likely that Apple will press the button repeatedly when it comes to price structure.

