Erem Media Partners with iZooto to Reduce Reliance on Facebook and Google





Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, June 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Erem Media Group today announced a partnership with iZooto to strengthen its efforts to engage and retain viewers. IZooto, an audience marketing platform, helps media publishers reduce their reliance on Facebook and Google. The Erem Media Group uses iZooto for its flagship websites, Erem News and Foochia, with traffic increasing by more than 20%.

Google search updates and Facebook algorithm tweaks are having a huge impact on the media business, which is one of the reasons media businesses in the GCC region are constantly looking for solutions. With the phasing out of third-party cookies, viewer development and engagement became a business priority. Erem News uses iZooto for both engagement and monetization to increase revenue. It has already generated over 35% of total visitors from iZooto, which is increasing every month.

“Erem News editors can tell their stories first. With iZooto, they can reach their readers faster than ever before, giving them a competitive advantage. “Much,” added Mohammad Aldaghestani, Head of Audience Engagement at Erem Media.

iZooto is the go-to platform for editors, revenue, and audience engagement teams. Erem News is already aware that engagement and monetization are key goals for 2021 and that this partnership is playing a role. “IZooto helps deliver news faster than email and social media. iZooto’s contributions are now more than Facebook, Google Search, and Google News. You can communicate your words very quickly. “Becrine Alam, Editor-in-Chief of Erem Media, added.

“The partnership with Erem Media is a great testament to the strength of our platform and industry trends. We currently process over 5 billion notifications daily for over 1200 publisher partners. Publisher ecosystem and enterprise. A deep understanding of the ability to support grade scale That’s why iZooto is a desirable partner for media giants like Erem News, “added Siddhartha Saxena, iZooto’s business head. “We remain committed to our vision of building and nurturing viewers, and we believe iZooto is a long-term partner,” said Tajelddin Abdel Haq, Editor-in-Chief of Erem Media.

“We are building iZooto as a platform to allow our news editors to build deeper and better relationships with our audience. Google and Facebook are competing with the media business. IZooto is changing that. Pandemic is accelerating digital adoption and feels a strong traction from publishers. We will continue to invest heavily in the region over the next few years, “added Neel Kothari, CEO of iZooto. ..

About iZooto

iZooto is an owned audience marketing solution that leverages push notifications as a channel to help publishers build, own, and engage their audience. Headquartered in Delhi, iZooto recently launched in the UAE. More than 1100 publishers around the world use iZooto to push over 150 billion monthly notifications across channels such as web notifications, messenger, and native mobile apps.

About Elem Media

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi (Towfour54), the Erem Media Group was founded in 2013. The group owns two news websites, eremnews.com and foochia.com. Erem News covers all political, economic, sporting and cultural events taking place in the Arab Gulf region. Meanwhile, Foochia covers topics related to Arab women and families and introduces them in an informative, educational and entertaining media style.

iZooto Contact:

Name: Pravya Pravin Organization: Datability Solutions[email protected] www.izooto.com

Source iZooto

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos