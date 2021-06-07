AI Center of Excellence, led by Indian Americans, wins in the US





The Texas Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (AI-CoE), led by Indian-American Krishna Kumar Edachil, received the State Innovation of the Year Award as part of the 2021 State Scoop 50 National Awards.

Originally from Kerala, Krishna is the Practice Leader and Director of AL-CoE’s Enterprise Solution Services, which was formed last December.

He was given additional responsibility to lead the state’s artificial intelligence initiative after trying to put Texas in the A category of the National Cloud Digital Survey. Texas was in B in 2018.

Under his leadership, the center helps state and local governments use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive digital transformation and improve efficiency. We are very pleased to recognize this truly innovative initiative to leverage technology to improve government processes, “said Executive Director and Chief Information Officer of the Department of Information Resources (DIR). Amanda Crawford said in a statement.

Also read: Karnataka Top in AI Jobs: ISB Report

“I’m very proud of the work the AI-CoE team has done in the last six months. The response we received from state agencies and now StateScoop is demonstrating the success of the center,” said Crawford. I am.

Krishna, who emigrated to the United States in 2000, said: We are developing use cases and success stories in all towers of artificial intelligence, expanding our training portfolio to our customers. We believe this will bring immediate benefits to Texas’ public sector, helping to retain talent and attract a new generation of state government workforce.

AI-CoE, a public-private partnership that provides free AI skills training to state information technology leaders, received the State Innovation of the Year Award from the Scoop News Group as part of the 2021 StateScoop 50 National Awards.

It is one of nine state IT Innovation of the Year award-winning companies, “the state government’s most innovative and influential projects and the passion and willingness to drive the use of internal digital technology. It is one of the awards awarded to StateScoop for “people with.” National institution. Award nominations began in February, and the website received thousands of award leaders and project nominations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos