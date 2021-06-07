Genshin Impact version 1.6 pre-installed and limited time area for updates – TouchArcade





Just a week ago, miHoYo unveiled details on Genshin Impact (free) version 1.6 and confirmed the release dates for all platforms. Like previous updates, the pre-install was published a few days before the update arrived and was published on iOS, Android, and PC platforms. As with previous updates, there is no pre-installation for PS5 and PS4. Downloading this update in advance saves you the time it takes for the actual update to arrive in a few days, with far fewer in-game downloads. Genshin Impact Version 1.6 “Adventures on the Island of Midsummer” introduces a new limited-time area. This area is only available in Genshin Impact version 1.6 and begins with a clay that appears with a letter departing for an unknown island in the ocean. The island will no longer be available at the end of version 1.6. This means you will not be able to open treasure chests, collect rewards, or earn quest rewards. See the version 1.6 trailer below.

Genshin Impact version 1.6 will be released on all platforms starting June 9th. To pre-download this update on iOS and Android, tap the pre-install icon at the bottom left of the login screen, or tap from the other settings screen in the in-game Paimon menu. The download size is about 1.25GB on iOS. For PC, after updating the client, you can click the pre-install button after launching Genshin Impact. If you’re interested in checking out Genshin Impact, you can download Genshin Impact for free on the iOS App Store and on Android Google Play. The PC version is available on this official website and will be available in the Epic Games Store with the June 9th 1.6 update. When playing on iOS with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, you can now play Genshin Impact using the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S controllers. Read this if you want to play on different platforms. It was featured as this week’s game when Genshin Impact was released and won the 2020 Game of the Year award. You play Genshin Impact a lot, what do you want the game to appear on mobile in 2021?

