Apple wants Australia to keep its payment controls intact





Apple recommends that Australia’s existing financial services regulatory framework remain unchanged, and if reforms take place, it will undermine innovation, be less secure to consumers, or be less private. It states that it should not bring a solution.

Apple has encouraged and promoted innovative development in Australia’s existing regulatory framework to provide competition to existing banks while minimizing the risks posed by technological developments and broader structural changes in the economy. I believe that. [PDF] To the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporate and Financial Services.

Apple does not need any policies or regulations that attempt to define or direct a technical approach, breaching the security of payment systems and hindering innovation that benefits customers, banks, and the broader payment industry. I think it will have unintended consequences.

The iPhone maker told the committee that Apple Pay is “an example of the dynamic competition and innovation that characterizes the global and Australian payment markets.”

The Commission recently launched a survey on mobile payments and digital wallet financial services. In particular, it mentions the nature of commercial relationships and business models, including imbalances in the bargaining power between mobile payment digital wallet service and financial services providers, merchants and vendors. , And consumers.

Other submitters such as the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) have previously expressed concern to the Commission over an increase in “big technology” monopoly in the payments sector. was doing. The CBA even says that mobile device makers are acting as “gatekeepers.”

Read more: Tech giant accused of “gatekeeping” Australian mobile payments

Apple’s sole role is to develop a technology architecture that licensed financial institutions can use to provide consumers with “a safer and more secure payment method with credit, debit, or prepaid cards.” I said there is.

“Apple does not issue credit, debit, or prepaid cards and does not process, approve, or execute transactions. Apple is not a bank, financial institution, or payment service provider,” Apple said in a filing. I will. Rather, Apple has partnered with banks and other financial institutions to securely store payment credentials on Apple devices. “

In fact, Apple has an Apple Card, a credit card created by Apple and issued by Goldman Sachs, and an iTunes gift card worth A $ 853,000 used in about 430 reported frauds.

Cupertino also said that it does not limit partners from developing their own iOS apps or supporting mobile payments or alternative viewing methods.

“In fact, all major Australian banks have iOS mobile banking apps, which are alternative technologies for initiating NFC payments, reading data directly from iOS apps via NFC, and making mobile payments. You can take advantage of it, “added the submission.

“In addition, Apple has allowed banks to initiate NFC payments directly from the iOS app, which allows banks / card issuers to offer highly differentiated services. A good example of this is , Afterpay’s iOS app. “

CBA, along with Westpac Bank, National Australia Bank (NAB), Bendigo Bank and Adelaide Bank, will work together in 2016 to pursue Apple and its control over its own Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. did. Other entities have direct access to that technology.

The group argued that access would enable iPhone customers to offer their own integrated digital wallet without the use of Apple Pay to iPhone customers competing with Apple’s digital wallet. This was something Apple wanted to avoid.

The ACCC decided to deny the authorization, and the banks that fought four years ago were lost.

Since then, banks have succumbed and are now offering Apple Pay to their customers.

“The Apple Pay architecture is available to all card issuers who can meet the technical and commercial requirements of Apple Pay,” Apple said.

“Card issuers have equal access to this architecture. All card issuers pay the same fee, regardless of size, and are subject to the same terms and conditions in their area, with each card issuer in the user experience. Presented equally.

“Apple’s focus is on providing innovation in payments while providing Apple’s technology non-discriminatory.”

