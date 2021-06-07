Vivo Y73 India announced that it will be released soon, design revealed





An affordable smartphone, the Vivo Y73 will soon be available in India. The company released the first teaser for smartphones after it was announced last week. The teaser reveals the design of the Vivo Y73’s back panel, which seems to resemble a previously leaked rendering. The Vivo Y73 smartphone is priced at around Rs. 20,000 in India and will launch later this week. A triple rear camera is mounted on the back of the phone.

The company tweeted a teaser via the Vivo India handle on June 6th, implying that the Vivo Y73 will soon arrive in India. Two finishes are available, blue and black. The blue finish has a diamond-patterned design and features a water-drop-shaped notch on the front. The teaser says the phone is coming soon, but the exact release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The Vivo Y3 has three cameras in a triangular configuration inside the module, with a large sensor at the top and two small sensors at the bottom. The power and volume buttons are on the right side of the phone and look like a slim form factor overall.

Future Vivo Y73 specs have previously been leaked online and the phone is tilted to have an AMOLED display and 8GB of RAM. The triple camera setup on the back of the Vivo Y73 has 64 It will include a megapixel main camera. This phone was recently discovered in Google Play Console and the IMEI database. It is expected to run Android 11 with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC. According to the list in Google Play Console, this phone has a full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display. The Vivo Y73 is tilted to carry model number V2059.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise spans the smartphone, wearable, app, social media and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector. You can access Tasneem on Twitter at @MuteRiot and send leads, tips and releases to [email protected]





