WhatsApp working on quick login flash call feature: Report





WhatsApp is reportedly developing a Flash Call feature that allows users to quickly log in to their account. When a user attempts to log in to WhatsApp, a 6-digit code is sent to the phone for confirmation. WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new alternative way to make a flash call to a user for verification purposes. This will allow users to log in faster than the SMS verification process, start multi-device support, and find it useful to allow users to log in to multiple devices at the same time.

Details about the flash call feature first discovered in WhatsApp beta version 2.21.11.7 were shared by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo. This way, WhatsApp will call your phone number, automatically end the call and make sure that the last phone number in the phone log is equal to the number that provides the 6-digit code. WABetaInfo says there is no way to trick this method into guaranteeing a safe experience, as the numbers are always different.

To make this feature work, WhatsApp is reportedly asking users to allow them to make and manage calls and access phone logs. WhatsApp is reportedly working on implementing this feature and explaining why these grants are needed. WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp does not use call history for any other purpose. It only compares the last entry in the call history with the phone number that is supposed to call you and will not be used in other situations.

In addition, feature trackers report that WhatsApp for iOS does not implement flash calling capabilities because Apple does not provide a public API for reading call history. This feature is also optional and allows users to continue to log in to WhatsApp to see the 6-digit code received via SMS or call. This flash call feature is under development and is not yet enabled in beta.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise spans the smartphone, wearable, app, social media and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector.





