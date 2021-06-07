Alodokter grows ecosystem with new funding from MDI Ventures and Samsung Ventures





Telkom Group has a mission to support innovation through its subsidiaries and continues to provide solutions to millions of people in Indonesia. MDI has invested in more than 50 startups in Indonesia and around the world with a focus on investing in the areas of Health Tech, FinTech, Agritech, Logistics, New Retail and Deep Tech.

“Alodokter has a proven track record of growing comprehensive healthcare solutions, from telemedicine to insurance, all innovations are accessible and affordable healthcare services,” said Donald Wihardja, CEO of MDI Ventures. Developed to meet Indonesia’s needs for healthcare services, funding from MDI will further expand the growth of healthcare services through potential collaboration with several BUMN entities in Indonesia. “

“With the growing demand for access to medical services, this additional funding is in line with Telkom’s mission to increase innovative products within the SOE environment, providing solutions to millions of Indonesian people. We continue to work on providing it, “said the Director of Enterprise & Business, Edi Witjara, Service Telkom Group.

Samsung Ventures invests primarily in emerging and innovative technologies in the telecommunications, software, internet, bioengineering and healthcare industries around the world. Samsung Ventures believes in the potential of Alodokter’s end-to-end ecosystem and strongly believes that it will continue to grow into Indonesia’s most innovative digital health platform.

This funding will greatly help Alodokter’s mission to develop integrated digital-based healthcare in Indonesia. The Alodokter platform is currently connected to more than 43,000 doctors and 1,500 hospitals and clinics in Indonesia with millions of patients. Through its platform, Alodokter is comprehensive, including reliable health content, access to general practitioners and professionals (telemedicine), online booking of doctor appointments at hospitals, drug purchases through electronic pharmacies, and affordable insurance packages. We provide digital medical services.

“Investments from MDI Ventures and Samsung Ventures are directed to further improve the Alodokter ecosystem. Thanks to the trust of existing investors MDI Ventures,” said Nathanael Faibis, CEO and founder of Alodokter. And welcome Samsung Ventures to join us on our journey. Key future focus areas include innovation, expansion of talent pool, addition of new features. As a company owned by, we are always focused on providing a fast, accurate and reliable consumer experience on the Alodokter platform. By integrating our ecosystem with additional states. We look forward to providing more leveraged medical access to more Indonesian patients. “

“The pandemic has facilitated the acceptance of telemedicine services for both patients and healthcare providers. We believe it is more important than ever to achieve better health care through technology. Alodokter remains true to its original mission to democratize healthcare access for Indonesian families. Thanks to strong support from investors such as MDI Ventures and Samsung Ventures during Alodokter’s current rapid growth phase. “We do,” added Suci Arumsari, president and co-founder of Alodokter.

For more information on ALODOKTER, please visit alodokter.com.

About Aro Doctor

Alodokter is Indonesia’s leading health care app, created by Nathanael Faibis and Suci Arumsari in 2014. Alodokter provides patients with end-to-end digital solutions such as telemedicine, doctor appointments, medical content, electronic pharmacies and health insurance services. Indonesia’s leading telemedicine platform, Alodokter, has more than 30 million monthly active users and more than 43,000 certified physicians.

About MDI Ventures

MDI Ventures is Indonesia’s largest telecommunications company with over US $ 840 million in multi-stage venture capital. It is the largest technology investment company in the country and one of the best performing funds in Asia. The company’s global portfolio spans a variety of areas, including healthcare, logistics, fintech, deep IT and consumer technology. The company’s parent company, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom Group), is a state-owned enterprise in the Republic of Indonesia. It is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: TLKM) and is secondarily listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TLK). See http://www.mdi.vc for more information.

