Twitter Super Follows, which allows users to charge their followers, is likely to be launched soon, click here for more information





Twitter announced the Super Follow feature in February. This will allow users to charge their followers for more content, including bonus tweets, access to community groups, newsletter subscriptions, or badges showing your support.

(Photo: Twitter | @wongmjane)

Highlights Twitter is likely to launch a super follow button right away. A paid feature allows users with more than 10,000 followers to charge users for added content.

Twitter may start super-following soon. This will allow users with more than 10,000 followers to charge their followers for more content. The tool was announced in February, but a new study reveals what paid features look like. According to a survey by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter may soon launch a super-follow feature. Wong states that users must meet the following criteria for the Super Follow feature to work: Twitter aims to use the paid posting feature to build a more specific community on a particular topic.

“Twitter is working on a Super Follows application. Requirements: At least 10,000 followers have posted at least 25 tweets in the last 30 days and are at least 18 years old,” Wong said in a tweet. Wong also mentioned the list of content categories that Super Follow users choose to describe their content. “In particular,’adult content’ and’OnlyFans’ are mentioned in the categories and platforms section,” the app researchers reported.

Twitter is working on the Super Follows application

Requirements: –Has more than 10000 followers — Posted 25 or more tweets in the last 30 days –Being 18 years or older

In particular, Adult Content and OnlyFans are mentioned in the Categories and Platforms section https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2

Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

Super Follows is said to allow Twitter users to charge their followers for additional content such as bonus tweets, access to community groups, newsletter subscriptions, and user support badges. As an example, Twitter posted a mockup screenshot showing that users are charging $ 4.99 per month to receive a range of benefits.

Wong posted in May about the UI of the profile page for users with Super Follows. Super follow buttons can appear in two different designs: a small circular button and a large super follow button. Twitter will also display a cash button to tip Jar, a new profile page that is gradually being rolled out for users. Twitter is also working on making the color scheme more monochrome and is also using the new Chirp font.

Twitter has been working on monetizing the platform for quite some time. Recent reports suggest that Twitter will soon launch its subscription service, Twitter Blue, starting in the United States and potentially expanding to India for Rs 269. Reader mode and undo button. Twitter has also begun accepting user authentication or blue badge requests and launching ads on the fleet. Twitter also announced that it has introduced Tip Jar, which allows users to give tips to creators, and has launched a space with tickets.

