Google’s quest for moonshots for carbon-free energy | Podcasts | Eco-Business





Investment in energy decarbonization reached a record $ 501.3 billion in 2020 as the global energy transition progresses smoothly, according to the latest figures from Bloomberg NEF.

As technology advances and public pressure on climate change measures increases, the number of governments and businesses around the world committing to a net zero emission target has increased significantly.

Google, a tech giant that went carbon-neutral in 2007 and was one of the pioneers of companies that matched energy use with 100% renewable energy 10 years later, is now one step further.

Most companies will have to rely on offset purchases of renewable energy to be carbon-neutral, but Google aims to procure clean energy everywhere and every hour around the world by 2030. I will.

In layman’s terms, this means there is no offset. The company’s global operations, which consist of data centers that power everything from cloud services to daily Internet searches, are powered directly by clean energy.

This “moonshot quest” for 24/7 carbon-free energy is the most difficult thing the company has to do, according to Google’s head of energy development, Maud Texier. And what we need to do to achieve the impact we want on decarbonization. ” “

The technology company, which owns 5.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy projects worldwide with wind and solar, is motivated by this ambition to drive industry innovation to early adopt emerging technologies such as geothermal and hydrogen. I think it will be useful for you.

According to Texier, customers are increasingly demanding cleaner technology products, which are pushing sustainability into a key order in IT-related decisions.

In this eco-business podcast, Tesla’s former head of industrial energy products stopped investing in fossil fuels at a recent call by the International Energy Agency, trebling clean energy funding to US $ 4 trillion and more. Points out the “positive and powerful signal” in. In 2030, “gain momentum for the necessary changes.”

Adjust as we discuss:

How Google Responds to Markets Where Demand for Clean Energy Far Exceeds Supply How Policy Changes in Developing Asian Countries Along with Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Why explore advanced geothermal, battery technology, and hydrogen beyond solar? Can coexist with giants like Google? Growing questions about the life cycle of materials used in renewable energy Run the “cleanest cloud” Why doing it helps prevent emissions of 1 billion tons by 2024 Thank you for listening to this podcast!

