Organization prepares for cyber attacks from quantum computers





In this aerial photograph taken on October 10, 2005, there is a house and parking lot with GCHQ and Government Communications Headquarters.

David Goddard | Getty Images

A lesser-known British company called London Arqit is quietly preparing companies and governments for quantum computers, the next major threat to cyber defense.

It’s still an incredibly young area of ​​research, but some parts of the tech industry include: Google, Microsoft, and IBM I believe quantum computing will be a reality in the next decade.

David Williams, co-founder and chairman of Arqit, states that quantum computers are millions of times faster than traditional computers and can break into one of the most widely used cryptographic technologies.

In an interview with CNBC, Williams said, “The legacy encryption we use to keep secrets secure is called PKI.” It was invented in the 1970s. “

Williams added that PKI was originally designed to secure communication between two computers. “It wasn’t designed for a hyper-connected world where billions of devices around the world communicate in complex interactions.”

Arqit will be made public through mergers with blank check companies, BT, Sumitomo Corporation, the UK Government, the European Space Agency and others. Part of that team previously worked for the British intelligence agency GCHQ. It was only recently that the company broke the temporary secret of “stealth mode,” and its listing on the stock market was more timely than ever.

Over the past month, there has been a series of catastrophic ransomware attacks on organizations such as Colonial Pipeline, JBS, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, and the largest meat trader in the world.

Microsoft Meanwhile, some US government agencies attack the IT company SolarWinds. President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order aimed at strengthening US cyber defenses.

What is quantum computing?

Quantum computing aims to apply the principles of quantum physics (a scientific system that seeks to describe the world at the level of atoms and elementary particles) to computers.

Today’s computers use 1s and 0s to store information, but quantum computers rely on qubits (qubits). Qubits can consist of a combination of 1s and 0s at the same time and are known in this field as superpositions. These qubits can also be linked to each other through a phenomenon called entanglement.

Simply put, quantum computers are much more powerful than today’s machines and can solve complex calculations much faster.

Kaspar Rasmussen, an associate professor of computer science at the University of Oxford, told CNBC that quantum computers are designed to “perform certain very specific operations much faster than traditional computers.” it was.

Not all tasks can be solved. “This is not the case. It’s a quantum computer, so it just runs the embedded application much faster.

According to experts, this can be a problem for the latest cryptographic standards.

“When you and I use PKI cryptography, we do half of the difficult math problems: prime factorization,” Williams told CNBC. “If you tell me a number, I will calculate a prime number and derive a new number. A classical computer cannot break it, but a quantum computer breaks it.”

Williams believes his company has found a solution. Instead of relying on public key encryption, Arqit sends a symmetric encryption key (long random number) over the satellite. This is called “quantum key distribution”. Virgin Orbit, which invested in Arqit as part of its SPAC acquisition, plans to launch an artificial satellite from Cornwall, England, by 2023.

Why is it important?

Some experts say it will take some time before quantum computers finally emerge in a way that threatens existing cyber defenses. Rasmussen does not expect them to exist in a meaningful way for at least another decade. But he is not complacent.

“If we accept the fact that quantum computers will exist ten years from now, anyone with the foresight to record important conversations will be able to decipher them when quantum computers emerge.” Said Rasmussen. He said.

“Public key cryptography is literally everywhere in the digitized world, from bank cards to how to connect to the Internet, car keys, to Internet of Things (IOT) devices,” said Cybersecurity. The CEO said. Founder Ali Kafarani said: Startup PQShield told CNBC.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology of the US Department of Commerce aims to update cryptographic standards to include what is called post-quantum cryptography, an algorithm that is secure against attacks from quantum computers.

Kaafarani hopes that NIST will set new standards by the end of 2021. But he warns.

“The current challenge is how companies need to prepare for the transition to new standards,” says Kafarani. “Lessons of the past have shown that switching from one algorithm to another can take a very long time, decades.”

Williams thought companies needed to be ready now and added that adopting public-key cryptography to form “more complex” post-quantum algorithms was not the solution. He posted. He hinted at a NIST report addressing the challenges of quantum cryptography solutions.

