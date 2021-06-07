Retailers Easily List Noctua NH-P1 Fanless CPU Coolers





It’s been well known over the last few years that Noctua is working on new passive cooling products. Following a report via TechPowerUp, a recent report suggesting an imminent official launch suggests that a major online retailer may have accidentally jumped over a gun. In order to buy!

Noctua NH-P1 Fanless CPU Cooler

The Noctua NH-P1 easily hit Newegg at night (don’t worry about it now as it’s been removed now). The detailed specs for the cooler weren’t available, but the image itself looks perfectly legal and is consistent with what Noctua tends to create.

In other words, I don’t think this is a kind of elaborate hoax. To us, this looks 100% legitimate.

There are many expectations for the design of this cooler, which shows six heat pipes mounted on what looks like a huge radiator stack. Especially for those who want (and fully expect) to provide a good level of cooling performance while completely removing the associated noise from the equation.

Listed at a price of 100, this also seems to be in close agreement with what we expected. Yes, it’s a bit expensive for a fanless cooler, but on a personal level, this is exactly what I’m looking for as a consumer who minimizes the noise level of the system.

When do you know the details?

We’re asking Noctua for comment, but I don’t think this leak will officially reveal a future release date. At least we can’t tell you. However, as soon as this product is released, we will be the first to inform you about it. In addition, as soon as the sample was on the market, it was ready and ready to be mounted in a test bench.

