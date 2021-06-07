The new Google Maps feature keeps drivers away from accident-prone routes.





Earlier this year, we announced that instead of displaying the fastest route between two points by default, Google Maps would suggest a more environmentally friendly and energy-consuming route. To prevent accidents, the Google Maps app now forces drivers to brake hard and keep users away from roads known to lead to accidents. Google then offers other drivers another route to prevent accidents. If the driver on the road steps on the brakes, the following vehicle may not be able to stop on time, resulting in a chain reaction of collisions. Google wants to reduce accidents, reduce injuries, and drive more safely by moving users away from roads where they often brake. According to Auto-Evolution, Google Maps can eliminate more than 100 million hard braking events annually by instructing drivers to take a safe route. At certain times when people may drive into the sun, our system can detect those events and provide alternative routes. This new feature will be available for both Android and iOS versions of Google Maps.

Google Maps searches for safe routes where drivers don’t brake

To identify dangerous roads because the driver is braking hard, Google is looking at sensors built into the driver’s mobile device. Accelerometers and gyroscopes can identify areas of the road with sudden deceleration pointing to sudden braking. But even Google has to admit that relying on sensors alone can lead to false alarms.

If you hit your smartphone against the cup holder, you may get a false alarm, and Google Maps may interpret the sudden stop as a car that the driver has just braked on. To improve the accuracy of this feature, Google uses AI to analyze Google Maps to see if the driver has suddenly braked along the route. Google can also analyze the behavior of other vehicles traveling on the same road at the same time to determine why the driver braked hard.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos