The latest OnePlus 9 Series update causes a boot loop





The latest OnePlus 9 series update seems to be causing a boot loop. We’re talking about the OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update, which was recently rolled out for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

The latest OxygenOS update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro seems to be causing a boot loop

This information comes from HowToMen behind that YouTube channel and Artem Russakovskii from Android Police. In the case of HowToMen, the siblings behind that channel seem to have boot loop issues. His OnePlus 9 became a bootloop enthusiast after the update.

HowToMen pointed out that the update blocked the phone while adding some photos to show the problem. These pictures can be seen below this paragraph. The error message displayed is “init_user0_failed”.

There seems to be a way to solve the problem

Artem seems to have the same problem, but his OnePlus 9 Pro has a problem. He noted that clearing the cache from recovery could solve the problem. Until that point, the phone was in a boot loop.

So, at least for Artem, there seems to be a solution. Normal users are completely lost, and of course this shouldn’t happen when it comes to updates.

We hope OnePlus will fix this issue as soon as possible with a hotfix update. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro units are using OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 as the update has not yet arrived.

At the time of this writing, OnePlus has not officially addressed this issue. At this point they are aware of it and are confident that a fix will be made in the near future.

OnePlus has had some update issues in the past, but those issues are usually related to increased battery drain and more. The boot loop problem is a serious problem and basically makes the phone useless.

If the update is available on your device, we recommend that you do not install it … for now

Please note that this issue may only affect some users. Installing OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 does not mean that you will have the same problem. Nevertheless, if you receive an update on your device, we recommend that you do not install it for the time being.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos