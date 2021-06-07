Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro protective case images confirm design updates





The new images on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro protective cases match the camera bumps seen in previous renderings of the smartphone.

Rendering of Pixel 6 Pro Protective Cover (Image: Slashleaks)

Highlights Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro protective case images are here. As seen in previous renders, the case seems to fit the smartphone perfectly.

This year’s Google Pixel lineup is already waiting for a wide range of fans, thanks to some leaks and renderings of devices that are showing off a whole new design this time around. Even the speculative specifications of smartphones provide us with a detailed outlook for the future. All you have to do now is make sure you know what you are doing. New information does just that.

Images of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro protective cases are now available and are perfectly suited to the rendering of previously introduced smartphones. The case highlights the continuous camera bumps that stand out on the back, supporting speculation about the striking new design that Google plans to introduce later this year.

As you can see in the image provided by Slashleaks, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro protective cases have all the grooves and notches that fit the smartphone’s inferred design. Besides the camera bumps that spread across the back, the cover protects the physical buttons on the sides and has an opening at the bottom for the charging port.

The cover shown by the leak has extended edges for added protection, perhaps implying a significant weight of the smartphone in each size. The protective case is nearly bezel-less on the front, and both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro enhance the edge-to-edge display and punchhole selfie shooter.

Rendering of Pixel 6 protective cover (Image: Slashleaks)

Other recent leaks suggest everything you can expect from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to speculation shared by tipster Max Weinbach in a podcast, Google smartphones will perform somewhere between the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 888, backed by the company’s own Whitechapel chipset. Google will also equip its processor with a neural processing unit. (NPU) and Image Signal Processor (ISP) provide better looking images on your smartphone’s camera.

Besides this, the Pixel 6 is rumored to be the first Google smartphone to have a full HD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The color options available on the device include green, silver, and black, in addition to the famous orange that appears on each leak.

