First-party Oculus VR games will not appear in E3, according to Facebook





Many projects upcoming at Oculus Studios are underway, but none seem to be on display at E3 2021.

Dorans’ response to the presence of publisher E3, reported by UploadVR, was concise: The Oculus Studios team shows nothing in E3, but stay tuned! Facebook shows a more common presence in E3 It’s worth noting that we may introduce VR games that haven’t been published by Oculus Studios.

Oculus Studios may not share the scope of the E3 presentation or presentation, but keeps the card close to the chest for future proprietary events such as another Oculus Gaming Showcase or Facebook Connect. There is a possibility.

Isn’t it Oculus? No worries!

You may not see VR games or projects in the work published by Oculus Studios in E3 2021, but that doesn’t mean that exciting virtual reality titles will not be developed under other publishers. At the time of its debut, it looked very promising.

Highly anticipated original projects such as Lone Echo 2, After the Fall, and Carve Snowboarding, the successor to the virtual reality of the Nintendo 64 Calto Classic 1080 Snowboarding, are also underway for Oculus VR headsets. The latter two are beyond the scope of Oculus Studios publishing umbrellas, so the look of the E3 2021 may also be included on those cards.

With its unique Nintendo Direct-inspired Oculus Gaming Showcase and the annual Facebook Connect event, Oculus Studios doesn’t seem to really need an E3 to demonstrate what a VR device offers. This is an emotion that seems to be shared by Sony and EA, which host their own announcement showcase apart from the E3 2021.

