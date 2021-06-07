Update 2-Google agrees to change advertising practices after France imposes a fine





(Updated by adding watchdog judgment etc.)

By Matthew Roseman

June 7, Paris Reuters-Alphabet’s Google Makes Changes to Some of its Widely Used Online Advertising Services Under an Unprecedented Settlement with French Antitrust Observers Announced Monday I agreed.

Authorities also fined the company, based in Mountain View, California, for € 220 million ($ 267.48 million), and investigations revealed that it abused market power in a complex advertising business. did.

The French watchdog’s decision is an attempt to readjust the power struggle for online advertising in favor of publishers, who had business influence in the pre-Internet era, but the rise of Google and Facebook. Lost a lot of ground.

Watchdog said the decision paved the way for publishers who felt disadvantaged to seek damages from Google. Many publishers around the world are dissatisfied with the advertising practices adopted by tech giants.

“The decision to sanction Google is especially important, because it’s a world focused on the complex algorithmic auction process on which the online advertising business relies,” said Isabelle de Silva, head of antitrust law in France. This is the first decision. “

De Silva said the settlement reduced the fines, but did not provide details.

A Google spokeswoman did not immediately reply to the request for comment. Watchdog said Google does not intend to appeal the authorities’ decision in court.

A French competition authority survey focuses on the tools Google provides to publishers to sell and manage online advertising.

The settlement with Google shows that the company has succumbed to antitrust pressure and is ready to make operational changes to some of its most popular advertising business tools. Its success depends on the vast amount of data it has accumulated over the years.

Watchdog found that its leading publisher ad management platform, Google Ad Manager, prefers AdX, its own online ad marketplace where publishers sell space to advertisers in real time. This was achieved, especially by providing AdX strategic data such as winning bids.

The story continues

Watchdog also states that Google AdX provided Google Ad Manager with better interoperability features than competing so-called sell-side platforms (SSPs). SSP is an important technology that allows publishers to manage the ad space they can buy and place ads on it to make money.

Under the terms of the settlement, Google has promised to improve the interoperability of Google Ad Manager services with third-party ad servers and ad space sales platforms, Watchdog said.

Watchdog accepted these promises and said the decision was binding.

The proceedings follow complaints from News Corp., French news publishing group Le Figaro, and Belgian press group Rossell ($ 1 = € 0.8225) (reported by Matthew Rosemain, by Richard Ruff). Written and edited by Christian Rowe).

