How Technology and Innovation Fusion Needs a Multi-Cloud Strategy – TechNative





Fifteen years ago, enterprises purchased virtualization, storage arrays, various forms of computing, and network fabrics individually.

Then, in 2006, Amazon Web Services (AWS) began integrating the purchase and implementation of these various technologies.

By 2010, the integration and synergies that occurred in virtualization, storage, computing, and networks enabled an integrated infrastructure and introduced software-defined storage / networks. The terms public cloud (for example, Microsoft Azure was launched in that space and AWS Direct Connect was soon launched) and private cloud began to be used.

By 2015, the concepts of software-defined storage and networking were integrated into a new category of hyper-converged infrastructure. At the same time, the public and private clouds were combined by a hybrid cloud. Public cloud service providers have launched their own versions of the original AWS Direct Connect: Azure ExpressRoute and Google Cloud Platform Partner Interconnect. Last year, by 2020, the cloud model began offering cloud data services for multi-clouds.

This pattern of trend convergence continues today. Towards 2025, cloud data services for multi-cloud will be ubiquitous, offered by multiple vendors. Multi-cloud provides agility and scalability by allowing enterprises to avoid lock-ins with a single cloud provider and enable access to services provided across the cloud.

Let’s take a look at how multi-cloud flexibility and scale are needed to be innovative and stay that way in today’s data-first world.

Cloud-first approach

Cloud First has long been the motto of the enterprise IT department. The ability to choose scalability, agility, resiliency, and pay-as-you-go services is part of the business driver for the first adoption of the public cloud.

Your organization’s cloud strategy can start with a single cloud and you only need to manage one vendor relationship. At the beginning of this relationship, organizations recognize the first benefits of the cloud and their providers can meet or exceed their expectations. Moving data to that cloud is easy and cheap to get started.

When an organization identifies an innovative cloud service that it wants to use from a competing cloud provider, the data is locked back to the original cloud, burdened by the weight of data gravity, and a significant descent for return, read, or move. We are aware that there will be a charge. Transfer the data to another cloud. With an average of $ 0.02 / GB of data, the downlink fee for moving 1 PB of data is $ 20,000 for each move of data.

On the other hand, if someone in your organization identifies why you want to try another cloud, you’ll want to. This means that you’re likely to be using at least two different cloud providers, complicating budgeting and managing your cloud presence. On average, organizations use 2.6 public clouds and 2.7 private clouds, according to the Flexera 2021 State of the Cloud report. Enterprises recognize that they need more than what the public cloud offers to get better security, performance, and managed services. They are looking at hybrid approaches, such as hosted private clouds and private clouds. As plans grow larger, spending is often overspending due to the lack of well-defined goals and initiatives.

Data-first approach

Innovation comes from multiple cloud service providers. This requires a data-first approach that focuses on making data accessible from multiple clouds. This data-first approach integrates private, public, and hybrid clouds to essentially avoid vendor lock-in that hinders innovation. The Data First Initiative also enables organizations to provide effective data sovereignty strategies to meet their own privacy and country / region specific requirements. This opens up possibilities that are not possible with a cloud-first, single-cloud approach.

To embrace data-first goals within an organization that takes a cloud-first approach, think in terms of use cases. Consider the speed, accuracy, and quantity of your data. Gather the opinions of all stakeholders: People who run or maintain systems of involvement, systems of recording, or core or mission-critical known business applications. Perhaps today we’ll use Google’s BigQuery and then Azure Synapse Analytics to evaluate, prioritize, and streamline datasets that are the perfect target for innovation opportunities across public cloud service providers.

Data First: Convergence to Multi-Cloud

To reach its data-first goals, enterprises are looking to multi-cloud. As Gartner Senior Director Analyst Santhosh Rao said in 2019, the move to multi-cloud isn’t about when it’s going to be a problem, it’s about when. And that time is now. A true multi-cloud architecture does more than just use multiple clouds. Multi-cloud enables optimal service and feature workloads from any cloud, maximizes innovation, and frees organizations from data gravity and vendor lock-in.

The main themes that will converge to increase interest in multi-cloud in 2021 are:

Accelerate cloud spending within your enterprise to enable innovation initiatives.

A single cloud no longer meets business requirements. Two of the three companies need multiple public clouds to meet their specific business requirements.

Legacy data center consolidation and / or decommissioning. Expansion may be required before integration is possible.

Favorable placement of critical corporate data allows users to unleash innovation and leverage the ever-growing list of services available from the public cloud without having to rehydrate or pay to move data. I can do it. First, over 100 from Google Cloud Platform.

Multi-clouds can take advantage of these hundreds of innovative cloud services by leveraging the strategic placement of a single central copy of data. Virtually a single central copy of data is adjacent to all public cloud service providers at the same time, providing benefits regardless of the amount of data.

By adopting convention over configuration, users can quickly take advantage of the innovation cycle of any of the public cloud service providers by simply connecting to the same single storage. As such, this multi-cloud strategy significantly reduces otherwise duplicate costs and reduces custom-built technical debt.

However, even with multiple protocol access or replication requirements on-premises or between different data centers, the benefits of the same single storage cannot be ruled out. Adjacent to all public cloud service providers at the same time gives you access to innovations that are never possible anywhere else.

Multi-clouds rely on a single copy of data that can be accessed simultaneously from multiple clouds over a simple network connection, rather than replicating a copy of the data in each cloud. Simplify job management by relying on a shared file system rather than individual instances in different locations.

Multi-cloud streamlines ease of use. The main workflow runs from a shared repository and makes a single change to all clouds. The toolchain does not need to access each cloud, and changes to each cloud are made individually. It also provides a shared high-performance file system that does not require matching.

Unleash innovation, unleash

Cloud data services for multi-clouds will soon become the new standard. Consider your needs today. How often do you access your data? How easy is it to use the rapidly expanding list of cloud data services? Maximize your strategic initiatives while minimizing cloud overspending How can I turn it into a cloud? Don’t just look at the clouds. Make your data available on multi-cloud initiatives.

About the author

Jay Cuthrell is Faction’s Vice President of Solution Engineering, driving the planning, implementation, monitoring and optimization of cloud data services for multi-cloud solutions. Prior to joining Faction, he was Managing Director of Dell Technologies, where he worked in Presales, Sales Operations, Guerrilla Field Marketing, Software Engineering, Systems Engineering, Platform Engineering, and CTO.

Featured image: VectorFusionArt

