iPadOS 15, iOS 15, Messages, Safari, etc.





Rumors are slowly spreading as the WWDC keynote is just a few hours away. Check out the latest information we’ve heard until the keynote begins at 9am Pacific Standard Time.

Focus on the app: Wall Street Journal reporter Joanna Stern told Twitter that “there are major updates to Safari, healthcare, maps and iMessage.”

Of course, at WWDC next week, the wall will be even higher. I’ve heard that next week at WWDC there will be major updates to Safari, Health, Maps and iMessage.

— Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) June 4, 2021

iPadOS 15: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman provides some information about the iPadOS 15. He also reports that Apple plans to improve the home screen, probably introduced in iOS 14. May bring your app library to the big screen. In addition, Gurman said Apple is also planning an “improved multitasking system that makes it easier to work with multiple apps at the same time.”

Privacy: Gourmand also reports that Apple will continue to drive privacy with new settings to combat invasive apps. In line with the iOS 14 App Tracking Transparency, Apple is reportedly adding a “control panel that provides details of the data collected by each third-party app installed on the user’s device.” This is similar to Google’s privacy dashboard on Android 12.

App Tracking Transparency is just the beginning of Apple’s new powerful privacy push.

Notifications: Bloomberg reports that Apple is about to make major changes to the way notifications are handled. This includes the ability to “set status such as driving, sleeping, working, and not wanting to be disturbed” to determine how to alert. It was delivered. iOS 15 is also reported to feature a new design of banners that notify you of incoming notifications.

Message: Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is trying to extend its message to WeChat-style social networks, and Gurman said the iOS 15 messaging app “will be enhanced towards (its) ultimate goal.” Repeatedly stated. He also states that Apple is tweaking the way users automatically reply to messages.

Lock screen: Previously it was reported that the lock screen on the iPhone and iPad would be changed, but Gurman said, “Some of these changes have been postponed to future releases and will not be visible this year.” I have.

Apple Watch App: iOS developer Khaos Tian found references to some new Apple Watch apps on Twitter: Mind, Find My, Tips, and Contacts.

Apple Music: Apple has announced a video announcement of its new Spatial Audio radio station on Apple Music at 12:00 pm (PT). It’s unclear if this has anything to do with WWDC, but the timing is certainly interesting.

Michael Simon has been interviewing Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His commitment to technology goes back to the first PC, the IBM Thinkpad with a lift-up keyboard for drive replacement. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

