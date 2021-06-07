Twitter could allow users to “change who can reply” to tweets





Twitter may be working on a feature that allows users to determine who can reply to a tweet after it has been published. The company hasn’t officially announced it yet, so it’s unclear exactly how this feature will work or when it will be publicly available. In particular, Twitter is also working on introducing a super follow feature to help creators charge their followers and provide additional content. This feature was discovered by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong.

Wong tweeted on June 5 that he plans to introduce a feature called “change who can reply.” This allows users to select specific users who can interact with the tweet after it has been published. In addition, users can prevent their tweets from being replied to anyone. This feature is currently being tested.

Several users have expressed concern about Wong’s tweet about a new feature being tested by Twitter. One user (@wichern) was worried that more bubbles would form on the social media platform, but another user (@itscameronbloom) would delete all previous replies with this feature. Asked if you want to stop posting new replies.

Twitter is working on the Super Follows application

Requirements: –Has more than 10000 followers — Posted 25 or more tweets in the last 30 days –Being 18 years or older

In particular, Adult Content and OnlyFans are mentioned in the Categories and Platforms section https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2

Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

In particular, Wong also shared that Twitter is working to introduce a super follow feature. This feature allows users to charge their followers and curate additional content specifically for their followers. Wong also states that users must be at least 18 years old, have more than 10,000 followers, and have posted more than 25 tweets in the last 30 days. Reverse engineering experts said. We also found a huge list of content categories that Super Follow users can choose to describe their content.

Finally, Twitter has also introduced a “safety mode” that allows users to “automatically block accounts that may use harmful language or repeatedly send uninvited replies for 7 days.” This feature also mentions that accounts that follow users and accounts that users interact with frequently are not automatically blocked.

Interested in cryptocurrencies? At Orbital, a gadget 360 podcast, discuss all about cryptocurrencies with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and Weekend Investing founder Alok Jain. Orbital is available wherever podcasts are available, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Satvik Khare is the Deputy Editor of Gadgets 360. His specialty is to educate how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been his passion and he often finds ways to take advantage of new technologies. In his spare time, he loves playing with cars and participating in motorsports. When the weather is bad, I wrap Forza Horizon on my Xbox and read some nice novels.You can access it from his Twitter … See more Poco M3 Pro 5G India Pricing Tips for 6GB + 128GB Storage Models Prior to Launch on June 8th Related Articles





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos