Partial change in advertising technology





The tools used by digital publishers and advertisers, often referred to as ad: tech, help websites and apps monetize and fund high-quality content. Adtech also helps our advertising partners reach customers of all sizes and grow their business. Our advertising technology tools are built to work like our partners and competitors. That’s why we share access to ad data to support publisher monetization, providing access to over 700 competing advertiser platforms and over 80 publisher platforms across our products.

For the past two years, we have worked with the French Bureau of Competition (FCA) to answer questions about advertising technology, and more specifically Google Ad Manager, the publisher platform.

We believe that we provide valuable services and compete for benefits, but we are actively working with regulators around the world to improve our products. Therefore, as part of the overall resolution of the FCA survey, we have agreed on a set of commitments that will make it easier for publishers to use the data and use our tools in other advertising technologies. We plan to test and develop these changes in the coming months and roll them out globally, including some.

Increased access to data

Today, when buyers use Google Ad Manager to participate in Google’s ad exchange, they have equal access to auction data and can efficiently purchase ad space from publishers.

Due to the large number of ad exchanges to choose from, publishers may also use a technology called header bidding to run auctions across multiple ad exchanges. Because these header bid auctions take place outside the platform, it’s usually technically impossible for Google to identify participants, and therefore data cannot be shared with those buyers.

Through these efforts, we will work to create a solution that gives equal access to data related to the results of ad manager auctions for all buyers with whom the publisher works, including those who participate in header bidding. In particular, it provides information on the minimum bid to win in a previous auction.

Increased flexibility

Publishers using Ad Manager can always sell their ads through a variety of advertising platforms and negotiate terms with other publisher platforms to implement business strategies targeted at specific buyers. I can. This flexibility allows publishers and advertisers to combine technology partners to meet different needs.

Make Google Ad Manager even more flexible to meet the evolving needs of your partners. This can include custom pricing rules for sensitive categories of ads and service changes that improve interoperability between ad managers and third-party ad servers. included. We also reaffirm that we do not restrict ad manager publishers from directly negotiating certain terms or prices with other sell-side platforms (SSPs). In addition, we will continue to provide ad manager publishers with control to include or exclude specific buyers at the discretion of specific buyers.

Confirm your commitment to transparency

We have been working for years to increase the transparency of programmatic advertising, including taking steps to simplify the platform. To do this, we’ll integrate the publisher’s ad server and ad exchange into Google Ad Manager, reduce complexity by moving to a unified first-price auction with Ad Manager, and be fair and transparent to everyone. Includes creating a market.

As part of these commitments, we reaffirm our commitment not to use data from other SSPs to optimize bids on exchanges in ways that other SSPs cannot reproduce. It also reaffirms its promise not to share bids from ad manager auction participants with other auction participants before the auction is complete. In addition, please notify the publisher at least three months in advance of any major changes that require significant implementation work, unless they are related to security or privacy protection or are required by law.

We are constantly working to improve our ad tech products so that publishers can fund their content and businesses and advertisers can reach their customers efficiently. We recognize the role that ad tech plays in supporting access to content and information, and work with regulators to give publishers more choices and better results when using our platform. We promised to invest in new products and technologies.

