Infermedica Announces Pediatric AI Pre-Diagnostic Solution-Med-Tech Innovation





Infermedica, an AI-driven pre-diagnosis and care coordination platform, has launched a new pediatric solution that enables pre-diagnosis and triage of infants, toddlers and children.

With this new feature, Infermedica is able to provide patients with primary health care recommendations and support the entire family from the day they are born. Available worldwide in 18 languages.

This offering integrates with Infermedicas’ existing AI tool API, symptom checker, and call center triage, which has performed more than 8 million health checks. Appropriate level of care.

This feature has been tested by pediatricians and affiliated healthcare companies. External physicians rated the solution triage recommendations as safe in 96.7% of cases.

Solution features:

Third Party Questions: The solution works from the caregiver’s point of view, so all questions are created in a way that corresponds to the views of the parent, nurse, or doctor who uses it. Body Models: Individuals are more involved when they can be identified with what we see. That’s why Infermedica has added a body model for children tailored to age and gender. Accurate date of birth: When diagnosing an infant, knowing the exact age has a significant impact on results and recommendations. Therefore, Infermedica asks for the date of birth and considers whether the child is born prematurely, on schedule, or late. Family Questions: Ask questions about relatives to learn more about each child. Therefore, in some cases, the Infermedicas symptom checker may ask for health information about a child’s parents, siblings, or grandparents. Instructions and Instructions: This will help parents have a clear understanding of the medical terms used in the interview and perform basic tests at home.

Guidance available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week includes whether you should see a doctor immediately, see how your condition improves, and whether you should take self-care. The solution also provides simple test instructions to better assess your child’s condition.

AI learns from an extensive database of pediatric data to make informed decisions about patient care. This analysis considers more than 200 childhood conditions, a tool for quantifying health loss due to hundreds of illnesses, injuries, and risk factors in OECD countries, and specific risk factors related to: Covering 90% of the Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD) Children grow older each day and combine groups of different symptoms that are harmless in their own right, but when considered together, something more serious May mean.

Piotr Orzechowski, CEO and founder of Infermedica, said: Having a sick child is a very worrying time for parents and caregivers, so we are emotional. We have developed a pediatric solution to reduce the burden. It is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, providing better access to specialized pediatric care and for parents who are not near the clinic or in overtime situations. , Language barriers are also eased. Infermedica provides peace of mind by allowing children to consult directly. Not only does it require immediate treatment when needed, but it also reduces unnecessary travel to the ER, increasing parent and caregiver anxiety and reducing the amount of time doctors can spend with other patients. Increases the cost of all parties.

With over 8 million health checks worldwide, our AI guides adult patients to the most appropriate level of care. Providing children with the same pre-diagnosis advice is more complicated because symptoms that mean one day can mean something else the next day. Pediatric tools that had to rewrite the AI ​​engine section take all of this into account and provide accurate guidance.

