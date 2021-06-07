Overwatch League June Match Final 4 Locked In





Fans attended the Overwatch League event for the first time in over a year, but the local heroes … [+] Hangzhou Spark was unable to compete in the June joust tournament.

Hangzhou Spark

After an enthusiastic round of qualifying and knockout matches, you’ll see which four teams will duel in the Overwatch League June Just Tournament. New York Excelsior and Shanghai Dragons came from the East, while Dallas Fuel and Atlanta Rain came from the West.

The latter pair heads to Hawaii and plays NYXL and Dragons with a direct connection to minimize lag. It’s also possible that Fuel and Reign will face each other in a virtual LAN match. Dallas is aiming to win the second OWL tournament after winning the May Melee.

My weaknesses in NYXL are big, but I think of Hangzhou Spark fans who attended the Overwatch League home stand for the first time in over a year and the first OWL event in China. Their team was in the tournament weekend qualifying. Defeated and lost to NYXL 3 to 1.

That said, it was a pleasure to see the OWL with the fans again. Like any esports, Overwatch is much better on a fan-participating LAN. We hope that the restrictions on COVID-19 will be relaxed and more people will be vaccinated.

Returning to the joust in June, NYXL will be joined by fellow representatives of the East Shanghai Dragons, who will continue their second tournament in 2021.

The Dragons knocked out the Soul dynasty on Sunday with a 3-0 victory. Their world-class flex support player, Jae-gon “LeeJaeGon” Lee, has achieved a ton of boop kills on Lcio. He claimed that the Lijiang Garden Tower alone scored 10 and recorded the most environmental destruction on a single map in OWL history.

In the West, it was a story of two lower seeds performing gauntlets to compete in June Just. In the second tournament, Dallas Fuel advanced by defeating two strong teams in one day. They wiped out the Houston Outlaw in the Battle of Texas and then defeated the Los Angeles Gladiators 3: 1 to book another trip to Hawaii.

In addition to Dallas, Atlanta Rain, who won the Boston uprising 3-0 in the first match of the day, will join the Aloha State. The San Francisco Shock narrowly beat Washington Justice on Saturday to win a second seed and miss a knockout in the first round.

It didn’t matter.

Reign moved forward with a complete 3-0 shock control. This wasn’t a big deal for shock fans who saw the team knock out qualifying at the final hurdle to run the second tournament.

June Joust will run from June 10th to 12th, with the first match scheduled for Thursday at 9pm EST between NYXL and Atlanta. Dragons vs. Fuel follows immediately after that. Later this week, we’ll give you the full schedule, all the links to the live stream, and information on how to get the free Mercy skins.

