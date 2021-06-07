Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces Tech Incubator Program Startup





A trio of Indian legal tech ventures will participate in this year’s 16-week virtual scheme

Shutterstock

Indian law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangardas (CAM) has announced a group of the latest legal technology startups to participate in the 2nd Tech Incubator Program.

The new cohort will be virtually launched and run for 16 weeks, the company said on Monday.

The announcement, called Prahambh, the company’s first tech incubator, came a year after its successful completion.

This time, three more legal tech companies — Conduct, Presolv360, and PropertyChek — will join the incubator known as Prahambh 2. The trio was selected from 24 applicants and is “Indian Law. It will help fill the critical gaps in the market, “he said, addressing the turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Conduct and Presolv360 focus on data-driven solutions, the former specializing in creating diversity and inclusion management software, and the latter cloud-based dispute resolution for small to medium-sized conflicts in India. We specialize in providing services.

Meanwhile, PropertyChek, which claims to be India’s first service platform as real estate legal process management software, helps banks and financial companies perform due diligence and registration of rights before issuing real estate loans. ..

As part of the project, Startup Trio participates in a “made-to-order” mentorship scheme, under the guidance of industry experts and CAM lawyers, shaped to address the “unique” aspects of the Indian legal market. Develop a technology product that has been developed.

CAM partner Rishabh Shroff said the company took lessons learned from the first cohort and focused on companies in the “ready” stage of the new program.

Covid-19 inevitably played a key role in the selection process as the demand for technology-focused business solutions surged as companies moved their entire transaction online in 2020.

“This year, the impact of the new coronavirus infection will not only make conducting an online cohort more practical, but it will also expedite the development of technology solutions that meet the legal needs of law firms and other companies. I am confident that we will be able to achieve that goal. It was extrapolated during the Covid era, “says Shroff.

Last year, selected participants included the talent management platform JRTC Intern, the digital signature and digital document workflow platform Legality, and the AI-powered legal research tool Legal Mind. At the time, CAM’s managing partner Cyril Shroff said it was the first program of its kind to “benchmark” the development of an India-centric legal tech solution.

Recently, Allen & Overy will leverage 11 legal and financial tech companies to join the fifth cohort of Fuse Tech Innovation Incubators as demand for digital legal solutions grows during a pandemic. Announced startup.

