History of the operating system that powers Apple’s iPhone

Much has changed since Steve Jobs first introduced Apple’s latest device, the iPhone, to the world in 2007.

Since the release of the iPhone, smartphones have become the most important technology in our lives, creating a new industry for app developers.

How we use our smartphones has changed a lot. It’s no longer just the fashionable BlackBerry we use to make phone calls and send emails. Almost every part of our life is contained in that flashy board.

In June, Apple will host the Worldwide Developers Conference. The conference will elaborate on the latest mobile operating system, iOS 15, and new ways to leverage the iPhone.

So how has it changed since the first iPhone 14 years ago? Let’s look back:

The first iPhone announced in 2007. (Photo: Shaun Curry, AFP / Getty Images)

iPhone OS 1

Release Date: June 29, 2007

Key features: App Store? It’s too early. The original iPhone had basic apps such as Mail, a mobile version of the Safari browser, a camera, and a built-in YouTube app with an icon similar to an old school TV. If you wanted music, there was even an app for the iPod.

iPhone OS 2.0

Release Date: July 11, 2008

Key Features: The App Store debuted, and the precursors to flashlight and flatulence noise have begun. Other apps, such as Facebook, Pandora, and MySpace (when I was still using it), let me stay in touch with friends and listen to music. At the time of launch, the App Store had more than 500 apps, and other features included enterprise support, contact search, bulk delete or move emails, parental controls, and scientific calculators.

iOS3.0

Release Date: June 17, 2009

Key Features: Cut, copy, and paste features are finally here, as well as support for MMS, which allows users to send photos by text message. With this software update, users can also type from the keyboard in landscape mode (holding the phone in landscape).

iOS4

Release Date: June 21, 2010

Key Features: This software update supports multitasking, allowing iPhone owners to switch apps quickly. The update also adds folders for grouping apps into a collection and the ability to customize your home and lock screens with the wallpapers or photos included in iOS 4.

Apple’s iPhone 4s running iOS 5. (Photo: Kimihiro Hoshino, AFP / Getty Images)

iOS5

Release Date: October 12, 2011

Key Features: This year, iCloud, a variety of free cloud-based services for Apple devices, was introduced. With the 2011 software update, the notification center for monitoring notifications, the new text messaging tool iMessage (which can also tell you who has an iPhone based on a blue or green callout), and voice assistant Siri debut. Was also introduced.

iOS6

Release Date: September 19, 2012

Key features: Apple is testing luck with navigation in the Maps app. However, it couldn’t compete with other services such as Google Maps and Waze. With this software update, Facebook will be integrated into your contacts and calendars, and your Passbook will later become a wallet, storing various items such as boarding passes and gift cards.

iOS7

Release Date: September 18, 2013

Key Features: iOS 7, Apple’s key software update, has undergone a major overhaul of mobile software design. We’ve also introduced AirDrop for quick sharing of information between iPhones and iTunes radio. The camera includes a new Instagram-style filter and improved organization in the Photos app, allowing you to sort by “moment” or time frame. However, there were also major problems such as the battery draining quickly and the inability to connect to Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

iOS8

Release Date: September 17, 2014

Key features: In iOS 8, which is touted as “the biggest release since the App Store was launched,” iCloud Photo Library, an easy way to share voice messages and photos with iMessage, and the long-awaited predictive input of Apple’s iPhone keyboard. , Several big features have been introduced. And a health app.

Screenshot of iOS 9 software. (Photo: Apple)

iOS9

Release date: September 16, 2015

Key Features: The Notes app has been significantly upgraded to allow you to sketch in your notes and quickly create great checklists. The map app has added support for transfer information, and the news app has debuted. Apple has also released Live Photos. It automatically captures video fragments when you take a picture. This software update also includes battery optimization and a low power mode to get more power out of your iPhone.

iOS10

Release Date: September 13, 2016

Key features: iMessage gets a new animation of balloons flying on the screen to celebrate your birthday, and when a user requests a voice assistant, Siri will support third-party apps. The update also introduces a new home app for controlling smart home features.

iOS11

Release Date: September 19, 2017

Key Features: The App Store has undergone a major overhaul to give iPhone owners support for augmented reality apps. The iPhone Control Center has also been overhauled, allowing users to customize which apps to include. Screen recordings have also been added in the new iOS.

iOS12

Release Date: September 17, 2018

Key Features: A screen time feature has been added to allow users to view how much time they are spending on their iPhone and set the timing of downtime. iOS also streamlines notifications, so multiple alerts from the same app are grouped together. There’s also a new measurement app for measuring objects and an upgrade to silent that eliminates sleep notifications.

New iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max running iOS 13. (Photo: Harrison Hill, USAT)

iOS13

Release Date: September 19, 2019

Key Features: Apple has introduced Dark Mode so that the light on a white background is no longer dazzling. The map has also been updated to allow the user to view the location in 3D. The update also adds some tools for editing photos, such as adjusting the lighting of images.

iOS14

Release Date: September 16, 2020

Key Features: iPhone owners can finally get a way to customize their home screen with the introduction of widgets for the app. Users also receive a drop-down alert when they receive a phone call that stays in their app. Upgrades to iMessage allow users to pin important messages to the top of their apps, and app library options allow users to save their apps to their phones without cluttering their home screen.

