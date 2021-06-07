Amazon, Google, Facebook react





Taken on September 28, 2017, this photo shows a smartphone operating in front of the logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon’s web giants.

Damian Meyer | AFP | Getty Images

The world’s largest tech companies are facing a crackdown on corporate tax evasion after seven of the most advanced economic groups agreed on a historic deal on Saturday.

The G-7 upheld the US proposal to require companies around the world to pay a minimum tax of 15% on profits. Once the reforms are complete, it will affect the world’s largest companies with a rate of return of at least 10%.

Going forward, the G-7 hopes to reach a broader agreement on the new tax bill at the expanded G-20 Finance Ministers’ meeting next month.

When asked if Amazon and Facebook would be the target of the proposal, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said he believed he was “qualified in almost every definition.”

Here’s how the American tech giant responded to the news:

Amazon

Amazon said the agreement “shows a welcome step forward” in its efforts to “bring stability to the international tax system.”

An Amazon spokeswoman told CNBC, “We look forward to continued discussions with the broader G20 and inclusive framework alliances.”

Facebook

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, welcomed the G-7 agreement and said social networking giants “have long sought reforms in the global tax system.”

The agreement is “an important first step in strengthening corporate certainty and public confidence in the global tax system,” Craig tweeted Saturday.

“We hope the international tax reform process will be successful, and we recognize that this could result in Facebook paying more taxes in different places.”

Google

A Google spokeswoman told Sky News that the company strongly supports the initiative and wants a “balanced and lasting” agreement.

When contacted by CNBC, Apple did not immediately get comments on the G-7 agreement.

Technology tax debate

Technology giants have long been criticized for paying very little taxes, despite their size. Amazon and other businesses have been accused of evading taxes by transferring revenues and profits to tax havens and low-tax countries. Companies claim they’re not doing anything wrong from a legal point of view, which is why policymakers are calling for reform.

Amazon did not pay U.S. federal income tax in 2018, despite notoriously making more than $ 11 billion in profits. The main reason for the tax cut bill was the 2017 tax cut, which caused the company to be in the black. Losses carried forward over several years, tax deductions for large R & D investments, stock-based employee compensation, and more.

Some countries, such as the United Kingdom, France and Italy, are implementing digital service taxine in an effort to earn more cash from large technology companies. The aim was to implement an interim solution while global officials unveiled the details of international taxation rules.

However, this led to friction with the United States, which under President Donald Trump’s administration was afraid to impose tariffs on French products over this issue.

Meanwhile, some analysts claim the deal isn’t going well enough, while others say it has a long way to go.

George Dive, director of the Center for Economic Justice at the London-based Institute for Public Policy (IPPR), said the deal was a “big step forward” but still a “big question” about minimum tax levels. Said there is.

“I want to see something closer to 25%,” he told CNBC on Monday.

“The Biden administration entered into these negotiations with a 21% opening offer, but the big fight at the G-7 on Friday and Saturday was a wording about whether to say” 15% “or” at least 15%. ” I think it was a problem And the door to negotiations is still open because of the wording “at least 15%”, “he told Squawk Box Europe.

