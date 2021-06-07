Samsung’s May 2021 update is compatible with Galaxy Tab S6, Note8 and more. Here is the complete list.





The story is on April 26, 2021 at 3:04 pm PDT April 26, 2021, last updated June 7, 2021 3:50 am June 7, 2021.

Samsung has recently been trying to improve the image of its software, especially when it comes to security updates for Android devices. Is there a better way than releasing the update a few days early? The May security update has already been rolled out to some devices and adds new features to some flagships.

A large 1.15GB security patch, first discovered by SamMobile, is currently being deployed to German Galaxy S21 Ultra owners, and perhaps other European regions. Official changelogs indicate May 1st. In addition to raising security patches up to, it also improves camera performance and features “enhanced quick share.” No exact meaning is provided. Enhanced Quick Share has also been confirmed on the S20 and Note20 series.

Let’s start the list:

Galaxy S9 series Galaxy S10 series Galaxy S20 series Galaxy S21 series Galaxy Note8 Galaxy Note9 Galaxy Note10 series Galaxy Note20 series Galaxy Z series Galaxy A series Galaxy A9 (2018): A920FXXU5CUE1, released on June 1 Galaxy A20e: A202FXXU3CUE9, released on June 3 Galaxy A32: A325MUBU1AUD2, released on May 13 Galaxy A32 5G: A325MUBU1AUD2, released on May 27 Galaxy A50: A505USQSCDUE2, released on May 20 Galaxy A51: A515FXXU4EUD7, released on May 9 Galaxy A51: A515FXXU4EUD7, released on May 9 Released Galaxy A52: A52UE2Galaxy1A2U2GalaxyA2UE5G1A2Galaxy1BXX: A525x released A705FNXXU5DEU2, released on May 21 Galaxy A71: A715FXXU4BUE1, released on June 3, released Galaxy A72: A725FXXU2AUE1, released on May 16

New device

The May patch has arrived on many new devices, including the Tab S6, Note8, and A80.

