Jeff Bezos, Brothers Mark, to Blue Origin’s first manned flight

Jeff Bezos' space venture company has begun bidding for its first tourist flight.

What was the first move after Jeff Bezos officially resigned as Amazon’s CEO? A journey into space.

The founder of the retail giant confirmed on Monday that he and his brother Mark would be on board the first manned flight of New Shepard, a quasi-orbital rocket system developed by his aerospace company Blue Origin.

“I’ve always dreamed of space travel since I was five,” Bezos said in a video posted on his Instagram. “On July 20, I’m going on that trip with my brother.”

July 20th marks the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s 1969 Apollo lunar landing.

Here’s what we know about Bezos’ space travel:

What is New Shepard?

Jeff and Mark Bezos join the winners of the New Shepard seat auction and take part in the flight. The current maximum bid is $ 2.8 million.

Blue Origin hosts an unsealed online bidding period until June 10. Two days later, the winner will be decided at the live auction.

Named after Alan Shepard, the first American astronaut to go to space, New Shepard features capsules that can accommodate up to six astronauts. The space flight lasts 11 minutes, according to a website detailing the rocket system.

“Seeing the Earth from space changes you and changes the relationship between this planet and humanity,” Bezos said in a video announcing his next trip.

Blue Origin states that it has been conducting flight tests on rockets and their safety systems since 2012.

What is Mark Bezos?

Mark Bezos was formerly an executive at an advertising company. He founded his own marketing agency and sold it in the 2000s.

After working in the advertising industry, he became a board member of Robin Hood, a charity that fights poverty in New York City. Not to be confused with the investment app Robin Hood. Mark Bezos is also noted for his volunteer firefightership in Westchester County, New York.

More recently, he heads New York-based HighPost Capital and describes investor tracker Crunchbase as a private-equity fund owned by the Bezos family. According to Reuters, the company “focused on opportunities with family-owned and entrepreneur-led companies.”

Why Jeff Bezos Leaves Amazon?

Last month, Amazon announced that Bezos would leave his CEO position and take up the executive chair on July 5. At that point, Andy Jassy will take up the post of CEO.

Bezos chose that date because it was the day Amazon was incorporated in 1994, just 27 years ago, and it was sentimental to me, effectively Amazon’s annual shareholder last month. Speaking at the general meeting.

In a statement detailing his resignation in February, Bezos said it was the “best time” to change leaders.

If done right, a few years after the amazing invention, the new one is normal. People yawn, “Mr. Bezos said.

In another email sent to employees during the February announcement, Bezos said, along with his work as an executive chair, “focus my energy and attention on new products and early initiatives.”

Elon Musk also wants to go to space

Bezos is not the only tech entrepreneur with transcendental ambitions. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who runs his own aerospace company, SpaceX, was the first private company to launch manned from US land into space in May 2020, rewriting history.

After the Space Shuttle program retired in 2011, NASA paid Russia to put the astronaut on board the Soyuz spacecraft. As of 2020, Soyuz seats are priced at approximately $ 85 million.

In early May, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule successfully returned four astronauts after a six-month mission to the International Space Station.

Florida Today’s Nathan Bomey, Kelly Tyko and Emre Kelly contributed to this report. Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

