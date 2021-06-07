Google wants AI to turn search into conversation





Google often uses the annual developer conference I / O to showcase artificial intelligence with a surprising element. In 2016, we introduced the Google Home smart speaker with the Google Assistant. In 2018, Duplex debuted to answer phone calls and schedule corporate appointments. In keeping with that tradition, CEO Sundar Pichai announced LaMDA last month. LaMDA is an AI designed to talk on any topic.

In a demonstration on stage, Pichai showed what it would be like to talk to a paper plane and the celestial body Pluto. For each query, LaMDA responded with three or four sentences that resembled a natural conversation between two people. Over time, Pichai said LaMDA could be integrated into Google products, including assistants, workspaces, and most important searches.

LaMDA’s natural conversational capabilities have the potential to make information and computing fundamentally accessible and easy to use, Pichai said.

The LaMDA demonstration provides a window of vision for Google’s search that goes beyond the list of links and can change the way billions of people search the Web. Its vision revolves around AI, which can infer meaning from human language, participate in conversations, and answer multifaceted questions like an expert.

At I / O, Google also introduced another AI tool called the Multitasking Integrated Model (MUM). This allows you to consider searching by text and images. VP Prabhakar Raghavan said users can take a picture of a pair of shoes and ask search engines if the shoes are suitable for climbing Mt. Fuji.

MUM produces results in 75 languages, and Google claims to have a more comprehensive understanding of the world. In the on-stage demo, MUM showed how Ive responded to a search query that hiked a mountain. I want to hike the mountains now with Adams. What should I do next autumn at Fuji? The search query is probably different from today’s Google search because MUM aims to reduce the number of searches needed to find the answer. MUM can both summarize and generate text. Finding a comparison between Mount Adams and Mt. Fuji, you may need fitness training, hiking gear recommendations, and weather forecast search results to prepare for your trip.

In a treatise titled “Rethinking Search: Make Experts Out of Dilettantes” published last month, four Google Research engineers envisioned a search as a conversation with a human expert. In the example of the treatise, what are the health benefits and risks of red wine? Today, Google replies with a bulleted list. This treatise suggests that future responses could be like a paragraph where red wine promotes cardiovascular health but stains teeth. In this treatise, the reply is textual. However, it’s easy to imagine a verbal response, as in the experience of the Google Assistant today.

However, there are risks associated with relying more on AI to decipher text. Because computers are still struggling to understand all the complexity of the language. State-of-the-art AI for tasks such as text generation and answering questions, known as large language models, tends to amplify bias and produce unpredictable or harmful text. One such model, OpenAI’s GPT-3, is used to create interactive stories for animated characters, but it also generates text about children’s sex scenes in online games.

As part of a paper and demo posted online last year, researchers at MIT, Intel, and Facebook found that large language models show stereotype-based biases regarding race, gender, religion, and occupation. Did.

Rachael Tatman, a linguist with a PhD in natural language processing ethics, states that as the texts generated by these models become more convincing, people will believe they are talking to AI. In fact, it doesn’t have a common understanding of the world. This can be a problem when producing texts that are harmful to people with disabilities or Muslims, or that encourage people to commit suicide. As a kid, Tatman remembers being taught by a librarian how to validate Google search results. When Google combines a large language model with search, she says users need to learn how to use expert AI to evaluate conversations.

